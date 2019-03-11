Impact Minerals : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(and Controlled Entities)

ABN 52 119 062 261

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

31 December 2018

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

• Peter Unsworth - Non-Executive Director

• Michael Jones - Managing Director

• Paul Ingram - Non-Executive Director

• Markus Elsasser - Non-Executive Director

• Eamon Hannon - Non-Executive Director

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group during the financial year was exploration for deposits of nickel, gold, copper and platinum group elements.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Work during the six months focussed on the Blackridge and Commonwealth projects.

Blackridge Gold Project (IPT 100% and option for 95%)

Impact's Blackridge conglomerate-hosted gold project is located about 30 km north of Clermont in Central Queensland. The project covers 91 km2 and comprises one 100% owned Exploration Permit (E28806), one Exploration Permit (E26066) and four Mining Lease applications (ML100158, 59, 60 and 61) for which Impact has an option to buy 95% from Rock Solid Holdings Pty Limited.

During the half year Impact purchased a fully granted Mining Lease (ML2386) from a local prospector for a cash payment of $30,000 and replacement of environmental bonds of approximately $7,000. This Mining Lease lies in the centre of the Blackridge project area. The purchase of a granted Mining Lease will allow very large bulk samples to be taken if warranted to help define a resource.

Approximately 8.5 tonnes of samples were collected covering the likely range of ore processing properties. The majority of samples were successfully wet processed.

In addition, a review of previous gold production demonstrated high grade gold mined over an area of at least one square kilometre extending from surface down dip to depths of up to 80 metres.

Distribution of old shafts and mapping by the Queensland Geological Survey indicates the presence of linear high-grade "runs".

Bulk sample results have identified significant potential for new high grade runs and possible large volumes of lower grade gold above the main target unconformity.

Together, all of this data demonstrates the large scale potential of the gold bearing units at Blackridge.

Commonwealth Gold-Silver-Base Metal Project, N.S.W. (IPT 100%)

The Commonwealth Project comprises three 100% owned exploration licences that cover about 315 km2 of the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt about 100 km north of Orange in NSW. The belt is host to many major gold-silver-copper mines including the Cadia-Ridgeway deposits that contain at least 25 million ounces of gold and 5 million tonnes of copper.

During the half year assays from four diamond drill holes at Main Shaft confirmed significant extensions to near the surface, high grade massive sulphide unit both along trend and at depth.

Hole 084 returned:

5.7 metres at 3.8 g/t gold, 347 g/t silver, 10.8% zinc and 3.7% lead from 52.1 metres down hole; including 0.7 metres at 15.6 g/t gold, 245 g/t silver, 8.6% zinc and 1.9% lead; and 0.5 metres at 4.9 g/t gold, 917 g/t silver, 10.2% zinc and 4.6% lead from 56.9 metres.

Hole 082 returned:

4 metres at 3.3 g/t gold 129 g/t silver, 7% zinc and 1.9% lead from 96.4 metres down hole; including 2.1 metres at 5.1 g/t gold, 239 g/t silver, 12.8% zinc and 3.5% lead.

Hole 083 returned: 2.6 metres at 7.9 g/t gold, 164 g/t silver, 5.3% zinc and 3.1% lead from 96.9 metres down hole.

Hole 085 returned:

1.7 metres at 1.8 g/t gold 72 g/t silver 1.5% zinc 0.5% lead from 49.3 metres down hole in a historically poorly drilled area within 30 metres of surface.

In addition Hole 083 intersected a narrow high grade massive sulphide unit about 30 metres below the Main Shaft unit which confirms the discovery of a second massive sulphide unit that is at least 100 metres by 150 metres in dimension and is untested at depth.

The second massive sulphide unit returned:

1 metre at 3.1 g/t gold, 57 g/t silver, 9.4% zinc and 4.3% lead from 143 metres down hole; including 0.3 metres at 0.8 g/t gold, 150 g/t silver, 30.2% zinc and 13.6% lead.

Assays from two diamond drill holes at Commonwealth South confirmed significant extensions to near the surface resource both along trend and at depth:

Hole 086 returned:

8 metres at 5.1 g/t gold, 20 g/t silver, 1.3% zinc and 0.5% lead from 94 metres down hole; including

5 metres at 7.7 g/t gold, 25 g/t silver 2.1% zinc and 0.7% lead; which includes 0.5 metres at 34.3 g/t gold,

40 g/t silver, 5.8% zinc and 2.3% lead from 97.6 metres.

Hole 087 returned:

6 metres at 1.5 g/t gold, 22 g/t silver, 0.7% zinc and 0.2% lead from 96.8 metres down hole; including 0.35 metres at 8.9 g/t gold, 21 g/t silver, 3.5% zinc and 0.6% lead.

These results extend the high grade veins for at least 40 metres down plunge to the south.

A second lower zone of mineralisation has been intersected from about 115 metres down hole with increasing gold grades at depth which is open.

Hole 087 in this zone returned: 5 metres at 1.2 g/t gold within a 12 m thick zone of anomalous gold, silver, lead and zinc.

All 8 diamond drill holes from the drill programme returned high grade mineralisation which is open along trend and at depth with further drilling required.

Further confirmation was made of strong geological similarities to the Eskay Creek VMS mine in British Columbia (production of 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver) where recent renewed exploration around the dormant mine shows close spaced drilling (25 metres) is required to track the target high grade massive sulphide lenses down dip (TSX:V Skeena Resources Limited).

Broken Hill Project (IPT 100%)

The Broken Hill Project comprises 727 km2 of exploration licences located southeast of Broken Hill, NSW and is prospective for: nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mineralisation associated with ultramafic rocks; zinc-lead-silver mineralisation hosted by metasedimentary rocks and amphibolite (Broken Hill style); and pyrite-cobalt deposits similar to Thackaringa (72Mt at 852 ppm cobalt, 9.3% sulphur and 10% iron.

New rock chip samples taken during the half year confirmed high grade gold and copper along trend from the recent discovery of high grade IOCG style mineralisation by Silver City Minerals Ltd.

The area is at the southern end of a 40 km long corridor of very high grade gold-PGE-bearing ultramafic alkaline rocks known to be parent magmas to IOCG-style deposits.

Very high grade palladium and other precious metals were recorded which have been interpreted as part of a mantle plume event with potential for major deposits. Numerous prospects require follow up work.

A proposed Joint Venture with Bluebird Battery Metals was terminated giving Impact the opportunity to review its plans for the project at a time of record prices for palladium.

Clermont Gold Project, Queensland (IPT 100%)

Impact holds 100% of EPM14116 near Clermont located in the southern part of the Drummond Basin in Central Queensland; a prolific epithermal gold-silver belt which hosts several world class gold deposits.

A drill programme was completed during the half year and interpretation of results is in progress by respected consultant Dr Gregg Morrison.

Mulga Tank Project (IPT 100%)

Impact owns thirteen granted exploration licences and one application, located 200 km east of Kalgoorlie WA, that cover 694 km2 of the Minigwal greenstone belt in the southeast Yilgarn Craton.

A reconnaissance drill programme was completed during the half year and results are under review.

Pilbara Gold Project

The sale of Impact's Pilbara tenements to Pacton Gold was completed during the half year.