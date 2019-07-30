Impact Minerals : June 2019 Quarterly Report

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Date: 30 July 2019 No. 628/30072019 JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY REPORT BLACK RIDGE GOLD PROJECT, QLD (IPT 100%, option to buy 95%) Increasing focus on potential gold production opportunity at Black Ridge on granted mining lease and 4 mining lease applications.

Purchase and commissioning of 50 tonne per day mobile wet processing plant.

Second phase of bulk sampling completed. Assays awaited.

Successful performance of the wet processing plant confirms potential for large volumes of free-digging, easily processable oxide ore on the mining leases. COMMONWEALTH PROJECT (IPT 100%) Resource update for Commonwealth and Silica Hill underway CORPORATE Cash at June 30 th : $2.0 million.

Market Cap A$9.2 m (0.007 p/s) Issued Capital 1,321,679,789 Listed Options 499,910,556 IPTOA Directors Peter Unsworth Chairman Dr Michael Jones Managing Director Paul Ingram Non-Executive Director Markus Elsasser Non-Executive Director Eamon Hannon Non-Executive Director Bernard Crawford Company Secretary

www.impactminerals.com.au

1. BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT (IPT100% and option for 95%) During the Quarter Impact increased its focus on its advanced Black Ridge gold project located about 20 km north of Clermont in central Queensland (Figure 1). Here, as part of the overall land holding, Impact owns a granted mining lease and has under option-to-purchase four other mining lease applications, all of which have the potential for near term gold production subject to on-going positive exploration results. Figure 1. Location and regional geology of the Black Ridge gold project. The project lies at the southern end of the Miclere-Black Ridge Basin, the northern-most of a series of Permian intracratonic sedimentary basins that are also host to major coal deposits.

Impact has shown that previous exploration drilling at Black Ridge may have underestimated the grade at the project because of a potentially significant "nugget effect" (ASX Release May 29th 2018). Accordingly large bulk samples were judged to be the most cost effective exploration method for such a nuggety style of gold mineralisation and two phases of sampling, Phase 1 and Phase 2, have now been completed. The Phase 1 work, in which each bulk sample weighed about 1 tonne, demonstrated that the project area potentially contains large volumes of free-digging,gold-mineralised oxide material (weathered rock) that was easily processed using simple water-based gravity separation equipment (ASX Release October 3rd 2018). The aim of the Phase 2 work was to help determine if the wet processing of about 10 times more volume of oxide material was possible and determine the potential for even larger samples or trial mining to be undertaken in a future third Phase of work. Accordingly in order to expedite the results of the Phase 2 programme, a second-hand small mobile water processing plant capable of processing up to 50 tonnes of material per day was purchased by Impact (Figure 3). The plant was commissioned using the 3 samples that were not processed from the Phase 1 bulk sample programme because of their high clay content (ASX Release October 3rd 2018). These 3 samples have been sent for assay together with the samples from the Phase 2 programme. Figure 2. Commissioning of Mobile Wet Processing Plant for Gold

Phase 2 Bulk Sampling Programme A total of 14 bulk samples were taken in Phase 2 for about 160 tonnes of material, mostly on the company's 100% owned granted Mining Lease ML2386. The water processing plant performed exceptionally well with the free digging oxide material separating easily in the trommel and sluice. Figure 3. Impact's water processing set up for the bulk samples at Black Ridge. Panned concentrates from the bulk samples have been sent for assay with results expected shortly. In addition the fine "overflow" material from the processing plant and panning process has also been assayed to determine the efficacy of the plant in retrieving fine gold. The strike potential at the high grade Foxes Lead (or "run") on ML2386 was tested by taking 50m spaced bulk samples over about 300 metres of strike along the target unconformity to assess the grade distribution and determine the potential for any further high grade "runs" (Figure 4). A compilation of previous production data from Government records indicated the grade within these runs was commonly more than one ounce per tonne (Figure 4 and ASX Release October 3rd 2018). In addition samples were taken in trenches at the Harveys and Smiths prospects (Figure 4) which previously returned high grade results of up to 592 g/m3 (approximately 297 g/t) from much smaller samples (ASX Release October 3rd 2018). There is significant potential at these two prospects to define a previously undiscovered high grade "run" at surface within the target conglomerate unit. The results of this work will be used as a basis to determine if an Exploration Target can be calculated for the gold mineralisation at Black Ridge. This would underpin internal economic studies to make a decision on the nature of the next stage of work at the project.

ABOUT THE BLACK RIDGE PROJECT Impact's project covers 91 square kilometres and comprises one 100% owned granted mining lease (ML2386), one 100% Exploration Permit (EPM26806) and and option to purchase 95% of a further Exploration Permit (E26066) and four Mining Lease applications (ML 100158, 59, 60 and 61) from Rock Solid Holdings Pty Limited (Figures 4 and 5; ASX Release May 29th 2018). The project covers the historic Black Ridge and Springs mining centres which together with other areas around Clermont produced about 185,000 ounces of gold from 1879 to the early 1900's from surface down to depths of about 70 metres in small shafts and related underground workings. Further discoveries were made in the Clermont area in the 1930's and total production from the area is estimated by the Geological Survey of Queensland to be more than 300,000 ounces of gold (ASX Release May 29th 2018). Figure 4. Gold production data and Phase 1 bulk sample results at Black Ridge.

