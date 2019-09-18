Impact Minerals : Large scale potential confirmed at Blackridge gold project, Clermont Queensland

Date: 18 September 2019
Number: 636/18092019
LARGE SCALE POTENTIAL CONFIRMED AT
BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT, CLERMONT QUEENSLAND.
-
Very encouraging results from wet gravity processing plant in Phase 2 bulk sampling.
-
Gold returned from all 12 trenches taken over 1,000 metres of trend with grades ranging from 0.07 g/m3 to 2.17 g/m3 at an average of 0.36 g/m3. A continuously mineralised near- surface zone of 1,500 metres length is now recognised.
-
All material is free digging down to at least 4 to 5 metres below surface with gold present at least in places throughout the profile. Large volumes of such material are demonstrably present at Blackridge over the 1,500 metres of trend.
-
Gold shows exceptional liberation characteristics with estimated gold recoveries in the range of at least 95-98%. This is confirmed by direct recovery of gold of less than 10 parts per billion in some samples and very low head grades averaging 25 parts per billion for cyanide-leached panned tailings (taken as a check on the efficiency of the processing plant).
-
Passive seismic survey recently completed to help determine the 3-D geometry of the area and a detailed review of previous exploration work from the 1980's is underway.
-
Discussions on-going with specialist contractors to determine size and scale of the next round of sampling.
-
Comparison with recent results from Novo Resources Corporation Egina Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia indicates the potential for a significant increase in overall grade at Blackridge with closer spaced samples.
Impact Minerals Limited Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said "These results confirm our belief that two unique geological features have combined at Blackridge to offer a potential large bulk mining opportunity: a large volume of very weathered oxide material that is soft and very easy to dig which contains gold that is easily recovered with wet gravity processing. As a result the oxide material could potentially be very cheap to mine and very cheap to process at low cut off grades in the first instance".
"We have now demonstrated that this oxide material extends for at least 1,500 metres along trend and could extend to some depth based on this and previous work. Our challenge now is to better determine overall grade and we are considering our options for even larger scale sampling given that we have one granted mining lease and four mining lease applications in progress that cover all of this extensive area" he said.
Figure 1. Examples of the panned concentrates from Foxes Lead on ML2386 and picture of nuggets
from all trenches. All gold is the property of Impact Minerals Limited.
INTRODUCTION
The results of Impact Minerals Limited's second phase of bulk sampling at its Blackridge gold project, located 25 km north of Clermont in central east Queensland has confirmed the potential for significant volumes of free digging oxide material with exceptional gold recoveries of at least 95% and probably as high as +98% using simple wet gravity processing.
Following successful results from the Phase 1 sample program, comprising samples weighing up to 1 tonne, a second-hand mobile water processing plant capable of processing up to 50 tonnes of material per day was purchased and commissioned by Impact for a second phase of bulk sampling (ASX Releases October 23rd 2018 and June 18th 2019).
This second programme comprised 17 samples processed in 4 groups:
-
Eleven samples of between 11.6 tonnes and 14.7 tonnes in weight taken from 11 trenches over 1,000 metres of trend and targeting a two metre thick zone around the basal target unconformity. In addition one 900 kg sample from a trench dug in Phase 1 work that could not be processed because of excessive clay was also processed. Sticky clay can prevent liberation of gold by simple physical trapping of gold particles.
-
Two samples taken from a further trench to test a 4 metre thick part of the profile.
-
Two smaller bulk samples of soil taken during Phase 1 work from an area of known gold nuggets on granted mining lease ML2386 and which also could not be processed because of excessive clay content were also processed.
-
One sample of oversized material consisting of all the oversize material from the first 6 trenches which had extensive clay was also processed as a check on the effect of the clay.
For each sample, a panned concentrate was collected and sent for gravimetric fire assay at Intertek laboratories in Perth. In addition the tailings from the panned samples ("panned tailings") were sent for cyanide leaching by the Leachwell method at ALS Laboratories in Townsville to check for potential losses of gold by Impact's processing methodology to the fine tailings. In addition the trenches and samples were detected for gold nuggets using a handheld metal detector.
Details on the sampling method, how the presented assay results and estimates of gold recoveries were calculated are given at the end of the report, in Table 1 at the end of the text and also in the JORC Table at the back of the report.
The results shown in Figure 2 are described below for each group of samples and for the panned tailings. Figure 1 shows examples of the panned concentrates and also the weights and sizes of the nuggets found in the trenches.
It is appropriate given the nature of the material sampled to report the results in grams per loose cubic metre as was done previously (ASX Release October 23rd 2018). Grams per tonne values are also given in Table 1.
Figure 2. Gold results, previous gold production, geology and mining lease locations for the central Blackridge project area. All results are presented in grams per loose cubic metre. The second phase sample results are highlighted in the yellow call out boxes.
1. GOLD RESULTS FROM THE 12 TRENCHES
The 12 trenches and one sample from Phase 1 were taken at varying intervals of between 50 metres and a few hundred metres over a strike length of 1,000 metres (Figure 2).
All samples were free digging, supporting Impact's previous belief that there are potentially large volumes of easily mineable oxide material in at least the top 4 to 5 metres of the profile at Blackridge (Figure 3). The depth of the oxide material is unknown but previous drilling in the area indicates relatively easily processed material may be present down to at least 25 metres or more in many places (ASX Release May 29th 2018).
In addition, every trench returned gold with values ranging from 0.07 g/m3 to 2.17 g/m3 at an average of 0.36 g/m3. The values are calculated from the panned concentrate, the Leachwell assays and the weight of nuggets (Table 1 and described in detail below).
Figure 3. Photographs showing the free digging nature of the oxide material in the top 4 to 5 metres and also the target unconformity. Samples were taken approximately 1.5 metres above to 0.5 metres below the unconformity.
There are large volumes of free-digging material across the Blackridge project.
