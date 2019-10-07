Impact Minerals : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 0 10/07/2019 | 03:52am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED ACN 119 062 261 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TIME: 2.00pm (WST) DATE: 7 November 2019 PLACE: Bentleys (WA) Pty Ltd London House Level 3 216 St. Georges Terrace, Perth Western Australia 6000 YOUR ANNUAL REPORT IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: www.impactminerals.com.au This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Annual General Meeting, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (08) 6454 6666. CONTENTS Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions) .......................................................................... 3 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions) .................................................................................................. 6 Glossary.......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 14 Annexure A - Option Terms and Conditions.................................................................................................................................... 15 Annexure B - Valuation of Options...................................................................................................................................................... 17 Proxy Form TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE VENUE The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Impact Minerals Limited to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 2.00pm (WST) on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Bentleys (WA) Pty Ltd, London House Level 3, 216 St. Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. HOW TO VOTE Shareholders can vote by either: attending the meeting and voting in person or by attorney or, in the case of corporate shareholders, by appointing a corporate representative to attend and vote;

appointing a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf using the proxy form accompanying this Notice of Meeting and by submitting their proxy appointment and voting instructions in person, by post, or by facsimile; or

lodging your proxy and voting online at www.investorvote.com.au by following the instructions set out on the attached Proxy Form. VOTING IN PERSON Shareholders, or their attorneys, who plan to attend the Meeting are asked to arrive at the venue 15 minutes prior to the time designated for the Meeting, if possible, so that their holding may be checked against the Company's share register and attendance recorded. Attorneys should bring with them an original or certified copy of the power of attorney under which they have been authorised to attend and vote at the Meeting. VOTING BY A CORPORATION A Shareholder that is a corporation may appoint an individual to act as its representative and vote in person at the Meeting. The appointment must comply with the requirements of Section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the Meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which it is signed. Shareholders can download and fill out the "Appointment of Corporate Representative" form from the website of the Company's share registry at: https://www- au.computershare.com/Investor/help/PrintableForms. VOTING BY PROXY A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Each proxy will have the right to vote on a poll and also to speak at the Meeting. The appointment of the proxy may specify the proportion or the number of votes that the proxy may exercise. Where more than one proxy is appointed and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, the votes will be divided equally among the proxies (i.e. where there are two proxies, each proxy may exercise half of the votes). A proxy need not be a Shareholder. The proxy can be either an individual or a body corporate. If a proxy votes, they must cast all directed proxies as directed. If a proxy does not vote on a resolution which has been directed by the Shareholder, the proxy for that resolution will automatically default to the Chair, who will vote the proxy as directed. If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may generally vote, or abstain from voting, as they think fit. Page 1 If you choose to appoint a proxy, you are encouraged to direct your proxy how to vote on Resolution 1 (Adoption of the Remuneration Report). Should any resolution, other than those specified in this Notice of Meeting, be proposed at the Meeting, a proxy may vote on that resolution as they think fit. If a proxy is instructed to abstain from voting on an item of business, they are directed not to vote on the Shareholder's behalf on the poll and the Shares that are the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in calculating the required majority. If a proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on a resolution, then the proxy must not vote on a show of hands. Shareholders who return their proxy forms with a direction how to vote but do not nominate the identity of their proxy will be taken to have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf. If a proxy form is returned but the nominated proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chairman of the meeting will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions. Proxy appointments in favour of the Chairman of the Meeting, the Company Secretary or any Director that do not contain a direction how to vote will be used where possible to support each of the resolutions proposed in this Notice of Meeting, provided they are entitled to cast votes as a proxy under the voting exclusion rules which apply to some of the proposed resolutions. LODGEMENT OF PROXY FORMS A Proxy Form accompanies this Notice and to be effective must be received at the Company's share registry: By mail: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242, Melbourne VIC 3001, Australia Delivery: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 By fax: 1800 783 447 (within Australia) or +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) Online: www.investorvote.com.au By mobile: Scan the QR Code on your Proxy Form and follow the prompts Custodian voting: For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians). please visit www.intermediaryonline.comto submit your voting intentions so that it is received not later than 2.00pm (WST) on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Proxy Forms received after this time will be invalid. SHAREHOLDERS WHO ARE ENTITLED TO VOTE The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm WST on 5 November 2019. Page 2 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Impact Minerals Limited will be held at Bentleys (WA) Pty Ltd, London House Level 3, 216 St. Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 at 2.00pm (WST) on Thursday, 7 November 2019. The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary. AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"That, for the purposes of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

The Remuneration Report is contained in the Directors' Report in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note: Whilst the Corporations Act requires the Remuneration Report to be put to the vote, the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Explanatory Statement for further details on the consequences of voting on this Resolution. Voting Prohibition Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the chair of the meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DR MARKUS ELSASSER

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"That, Markus Elsasser, being a Director of the Company who retires in accordance with Article 6.3(c) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for election, be re-elected a Director of the Company." RESOLUTION 3: APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - DR MIKE JONES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11, Section 208 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Directors to issue to Dr Mike Jones or his nominee, up to 36,000,000 Options under the Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Dr Mike Jones (and his nominee) or any associates of Dr Jones. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Page 3 Voting Prohibition Statement: In accordance with Section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Director of the Company; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Where the Chair is the related party the subject of the Resolution or is an associate of the related party, the Chair cannot cast undirected proxies in respect of the Resolution. 5. RESOLUTION 4: APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - MR PETER UNSWORTH To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11, Section 208 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Directors to issue to Mr Peter Unsworth or his nominee, up to 18,000,000 Options under the Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Peter Unsworth (and his nominee) or any associates of Mr Unsworth. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: In accordance with Section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Director of the Company; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Where the Chair is the related party the subject of the Resolution or is an associate of the related party, the Chair cannot cast undirected proxies in respect of the Resolution. 6. RESOLUTION 5: APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - MR PAUL INGRAM To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11, Section 208 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Directors to issue to Mr Paul Ingram or his nominee, up to 10,000,000 Options under the Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Paul Ingram (and his nominee) or any associates of Mr Ingram. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: In accordance with Section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Director of the Company; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair of the Meeting; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Where the Chair is the related party the subject of the Resolution or is an associate of the related party, the Chair cannot cast undirected proxies in respect of the Resolution. Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

