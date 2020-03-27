Impact Minerals : Notice of General Meeting 0 03/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT Send by mail :

SHAREHOLDERS WHO ARE ENTITLED TO VOTE The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm WST on 28 April 2020. Page 2 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that a General Meeting of Shareholders of Impact Minerals Limited will be held at 26 Richardson Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005 at 2.00pm (WST) on Thursday, 30 April 2020. The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary. AGENDA RESOLUTION 3: REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the Chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes." DATED: 27 MARCH 2020 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD BERNARD CRAWFORD COMPANY SECRETARY Page 4 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Explanatory Statement is intended to provide Shareholders with sufficient information to assess the merits of the Resolutions contained in the accompanying Notice of General Meeting of Impact Minerals Limited ("Impact" or the "Company"). Certain abbreviations and other defined terms are used throughout this Explanatory Statement. Defined terms are generally identifiable by the use of an upper case first letter. Details of the definitions and abbreviations are set out in the Glossary to the Explanatory Statement. 1. RESOLUTION 1-2: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES General

On 26 February 2020, the Company completed the issue of 233,389,496 shares ("Shares") at $0.009 cents per share to sophisticated and professional investors ("Placement").

The Company issued 101,221,517 Shares without prior Shareholder approval from its 15% annual placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company issued 132,167,979 of the Shares from its additional 10% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A as approved by Shareholders on 7 November 2019.

Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the issue of the 101,221,517 Shares. Resolution 2 seeks Shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the issue of the remaining 132,167,979 Shares.

ASX Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions, issue or agree to issue more equity securities during any 12-month period than that amount which represents 15% of the number of fully paid ordinary securities on issue at the commencement of that 12-month period. ASX Listing Rule 7.1A enables eligible entities to issue equity securities up to 10% of its issued share capital over a 12 month period after the annual general meeting at which the Shareholders approve the 10% placement facility. The 10% placement facility is in addition to the Company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

ASX Listing Rule 7.4 sets out an exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. It provides that where a company in general meeting ratifies the previous issue of securities made pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (including the additional 10% capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A), and provided that the previous issue did not breach ASX Listing Rule 7.1, those securities will be deemed to have been made with Shareholder approval for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

By ratifying these issues, the Company will retain the flexibility to issue equity securities in the future up to the 15% annual placement capacity set out in ASX Listing Rule 7.1 without the requirement to obtain prior Shareholder approval.

If these Resolutions are passed, the issues will be excluded in calculating the Company's 15% limit in Listing

Rule 7.1, effectively increasing the number of securities it can issue without Shareholder approval over the 12 month period following the issue date.

If these Resolutions are not passed, the issue will be included in calculating the Company's 15% limit in

Listing Rule 7.1, effectively decreasing the number of equity securities it can issue without Shareholder approval over the 12 month period following the issue date. Resolution 1 - Technical information required by ASX Listing Rule 7.5 (ASX Listing Rule 7.1)

Pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.5, the following information is provided in relation to the issue of the 101,221,517 Shares: 101,221,517 Shares were issued; the Shares were issued at $0.009 cents per Share; the Shares issued were all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company issued on the same terms and conditions as the Company's existing Shares; the Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors. None of the parties is a related party of the Company; the funds raised will be used to fund drilling at Red Hill and other prospects at Broken Hill, to conduct follow-up work at Commonwealth including soil geochemistry surveys and ground geophysics and for working capital; and Page 5 a voting exclusion statement is included in the Notice. Resolution 2 - Technical information required by ASX Listing Rule 7.5 (ASX Listing Rule 7.1A)

Pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.5, the following information is provided in relation to the issue of the 132,167,979 Shares: 132,167,979 Shares were issued; the Shares were issued at $0.009 cents per Share; the Shares issued were all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company issued on the same terms and conditions as the Company's existing Shares; the Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors. None of the parties is a related party of the Company; the funds raised will be used to fund drilling at Red Hill and other prospects at Broken Hill, to conduct follow-up work at Commonwealth including soil geochemistry surveys and ground geophysics and for working capital; and a voting exclusion statement is included in the Notice. Board Recommendation

The Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1 and 2. The Chair intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of these Resolutions. 2. RESOLUTION 3: REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION 2.1 General A company may modify or repeal its constitution or a provision of its constitution by special resolution of Shareholders. This Resolution is a special resolution which will enable the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution (Proposed Constitution). The Company's current Constitution was adopted in 2006 but has not been updated. There have been a number of changes to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules since the Constitution was adopted. There have also been significant developments in corporate governance principles and general corporate and commercial practice for ASX listed entities. As a result, the Board proposes that the Company adopt the Proposed Constitution which reflects these changes to the legislation and current market practice. In addition, changes to the Listing Rules commenced on 1 December 2019 which will require a listed entity's constitution to contain certain provisions regarding Restricted Securities if the entity has any Restricted Securities on issue. Although the Company does not presently have any Restricted Securities on issue and does not have any present intentions to undertake a transaction which would result in the issue of Restricted Securities, the Board considers it prudent to take this opportunity to update the Constitution to ensure it complies with these new requirements. The Directors believe that it is preferable in the circumstances to replace the existing Constitution with the Proposed Constitution rather than to amend a multitude of specific provisions. The Proposed Constitution is broadly consistent with the provisions of the existing Constitution. Many of the proposed changes are administrative or minor in nature including but not limited to: updating references to bodies or legislation which have been renamed (e.g. references to the SCH Business Rules); and expressly providing for statutory rights by mirroring these rights in provisions of the Proposed Constitution. The Directors believe these amendments are not material nor will they have any significant impact on Shareholders. It is not practicable to list all of the changes to the Constitution in detail in this Explanatory Memorandum, however, a summary of the proposed material changes is set out below. A copy of the Proposed Constitution is available for review by Shareholders on the Company's website (www.impactminerals.com.au) or at the office of the Company. A copy of the Proposed Constitution can Page 6 also be sent to Shareholders upon request to the Company Secretary. Shareholders are invited to contact the Company if they have any queries or concerns. A copy of the Proposed Constitution will be available at the Meeting. 2.2 Summary of material proposed changes Restricted Securities

From 1 December 2019, ASX now applies a two-tier escrow regime where ASX can require certain more significant holders of Restricted Securities and their controllers to execute a formal escrow agreement in the form of Appendix 9A of the Listing Rules, as was previously the case. However, for less significant holdings, ASX will instead permit entities to rely on a provision in their constitution imposing appropriate escrow restrictions on the holders of restricted securities and to simply give a notice to the holders of Restricted Securities in the form to be set out in an appendix to the Listing Rules, advising them of those restrictions.

To facilitate the operation of the new two-tier escrow regime, certain changes are required to the customary provisions of constitutions of ASX-listed entities regarding Restricted Securities. These changes require that: a holder of Restricted Securities must not dispose of, or agree or offer to dispose of, the securities during the escrow period applicable to those securities except as permitted by the Listing Rules or ASX; If the Restricted Securities are in the same class as quoted securities, the holder will be taken to have agreed in writing that the Restricted Securities are to be kept on the entity's issuer sponsored sub-register and are to have a holding lock applied for the duration of the escrow period applicable to those securities; The entity will refuse to acknowledge any disposal (including, without limitation, to register any transfer) of Restricted Securities during the escrow period applicable to those securities except as permitted by the Listing Rules or ASX; A holder of Restricted Securities will not be entitled to participate in any return of capital on those securities during the escrow period applicable to those securities except as permitted by the Listing Rules or ASX; and If a holder of Restricted Securities breaches a restriction deed or a provision of the constitution restricting a disposal of those securities, the holder will not be entitled to any dividend or distribution, or to exercise any voting rights, in respect of those securities for so long as the breach continues. Fee for registration of off-market transfers

The existing Constitution provides that no fee may be charged on the registration of a transfer of Shares or other securities.

On 24 January 2011, ASX amended Listing Rule 8.14 with the effect that the Company may now charge a "reasonable fee" for registering paper-based transfers, sometimes referred to as "off- market transfers".

The Proposed Constitution expressly enables the Company to charge a reasonable fee when it is required to register off-market transfers from Shareholders. The fee is intended to represent the cost incurred by the Company in upgrading its fraud detection practices specific to off-market transfers. Appointment of proxies

The Proposed Constitution provides for the chairperson to determine the validity of an instrument appointing a proxy, attorney or representative, and that an instrument appointing a proxy may be valid even if it only contains some of the information required. Partial (proportional) takeover provisions

A proportional takeover bid is a takeover bid where the offer made to each shareholder is only for a proportion of that shareholder's shares.

Pursuant to section 648G of the Corporations Act, the Company has included in the Proposed Constitution a provision whereby a proportional takeover bid for Shares may only proceed after the bid has been approved by a meeting of Shareholders held in accordance with the terms set out in the Corporations Act. Page 7 This clause of the Proposed Constitution will cease to have effect on the third anniversary of the date of the adoption of last renewal of the clause. Information required by section 648G of the Corporations Act Effect of proposed proportional takeover provisions Where offers have been made under a proportional off-market bid in respect of a class of securities in a company, the registration of a transfer giving effect to a contract resulting from the acceptance of an offer made under such a proportional off-market bid is prohibited unless and until a resolution to approve the proportional off-market bid is passed. Reasons for proportional takeover provisions A proportional takeover bid may result in control of the Company changing without Shareholders having the opportunity to dispose of all their Shares. By making a partial bid, a bidder can obtain practical control of the Company by acquiring less than a majority interest. Shareholders are exposed to the risk of being left as a minority in the Company and the risk of the bidder being able to acquire control of the Company without payment of an adequate control premium. These amended provisions allow Shareholders to decide whether a proportional takeover bid is acceptable in principle, and assist in ensuring that any partial bid is appropriately priced. Knowledge of any acquisition proposals As at the date of this Notice of Meeting, no Director is aware of any proposal by any person to acquire, or to increase the extent of, a substantial interest in the Company. Potential advantages and disadvantages of proportional takeover provisions The Directors consider that the proportional takeover provisions have no potential advantages or disadvantages for them and that they remain free to make a recommendation on whether an offer under a proportional takeover bid should be accepted. The potential advantages of the proportional takeover provisions for Shareholders include: the right to decide by majority vote whether an offer under a proportional takeover bid should proceed; assisting in preventing Shareholders from being locked in as a minority; increasing the bargaining power of Shareholders which may assist in ensuring that any proportional takeover bid is adequately priced; and each individual Shareholder may better assess the likely outcome of the proportional takeover bid by knowing the view of the majority of Shareholders which may assist in deciding whether to accept or reject an offer under the takeover bid. The potential disadvantages of the proportional takeover provisions for Shareholders include: proportional takeover bids may be discouraged; lost opportunity to sell a portion of their Shares at a premium; and the likelihood of a proportional takeover bid succeeding may be reduced. Recommendation of the Board The Directors do not believe the potential disadvantages outweigh the potential advantages of adopting the proportional takeover provisions and as a result consider that the proportional takeover provision in the Proposed Constitution is in the interest of Shareholders and unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of this Resolution. 2.3 Board Recommendation The Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of this Resolution. The Chair intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of this Resolution. Page 8 GLOSSARY $ means Australian dollars. GM or General Meeting means the meeting convened by the Notice of Meeting. associate has the meaning given in the ASX Listing Rules. ASIC means the Australian Securities and Investment Commission. ASX means ASX Limited or the Australian Securities Exchange, as the context requires. ASX Listing Rules or Listing Rules means the Listing Rules of ASX. Board means the current board of directors of the Company. Business Day means Monday to Friday inclusive, except New Year's Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and any other day that the ASX declares is not a business day. Company means Impact Minerals Limited (ACN 119 062 261). Constitution means the Company's constitution. Corporations Act means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Directors means the current directors of the Company. Explanatory Statement means the explanatory statement accompanying the Notice of Meeting. Equity Securities has the meaning given in the ASX Listing Rules. 