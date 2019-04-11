Impact Minerals : Receives Research and Development Refund of $712,000

Date: 12 April 2019
IMPACT RECEIVES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
REFUND OF $712,000
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a refund of $712,000 from the Australian Tax Office for expenditure on research and development in the 2018 financial year.
