Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Impact Minerals Limited    IPT   AU000000IPT4

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : Receives Research and Development Refund of $712,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Date: 12 April 2019

Number: 623/120419

IMPACT RECEIVES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

REFUND OF $712,000

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a refund of $712,000 from the Australian Tax Office for expenditure on research and development in the 2018 financial year.

Yours faithfully

Dr Michael G Jones Managing Director

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6003 Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667

Email info@impactminerals.com.auwww.impactminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
03/31IMPACT MINERALS : Two Kilometre Long Target for High Grade Gold-Silver-Base Meta..
PU
03/10IMPACT MINERALS : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018
PU
03/07IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - New Geodynamic Framework for Ni-Cu-PGE and Cu-Au-Co-..
AQ
03/06IMPACT MINERALS : New Geodynamic Framework for Ni-Cu-PGE and Cu-Au-Co-REE Explor..
PU
2018EXPLORATION UPDATE : Broken Hill Project, NSW
PU
2018IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - further high grade mineralisation confirmed at commo..
AQ
2018IMPACT MINERALS : 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
2018IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - Broken Hill Update
AQ
2018IMPACT MINERALS : Broken Hill Update
PU
2018IMPACT MINERALS : Appendix 3Y's
PU
More news
Chart IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impact Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Jones Managing Director & Director
Peter John Unsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Leo Horn Chief Operating Officer
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Anthony Ingram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED-30.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD16.54%137 296
BHP GROUP PLC17.67%137 296
RIO TINTO27.67%105 536
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.77%105 536
ANGLO AMERICAN27.36%40 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About