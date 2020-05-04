Impact Minerals : Results of General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
30 April 2020
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
The Directors of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) wish to advise that a General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.
All resolutions were put to a poll. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act please find attached the results of each of the resolutions put to the General Meeting.
Bernard Crawford
Company Secretary
|
T
|
+61 (8) 6454 6666
|
F
|
+61 (8) 6454 6667
-
26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005
-
info@impactminerals.com.au
W impactminerals.com.au ABN 52 119 062 261
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED (ASX: IPT)
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 APRIL 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poll Results
|
|
|
Proxies Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution
|
Result
|
Voting
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretionary
|
|
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ratification of Prior Issue
|
Passed
|
Poll
|
312,296,287
|
4,052,375
|
138,000,000
|
307,097,064
|
4,052,375
|
138,000,000
|
3,879,223
|
|
of Shares
|
|
|
98.72%
|
1.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Ratification of Prior Issue
|
Not
|
Poll
|
116,529,091
|
199,819,571
|
138,000,000
|
111,329,868
|
199,819,571
|
138,000,000
|
3,879,223
|
|
of Shares
|
Passed
|
|
36.84%
|
63.16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Replacement of
|
Passed
|
Poll
|
450,575,731
|
3,772,931
|
Nil
|
445,376,508
|
3,772,931
|
Nil
|
3,879,223
|
|
Constitution
|
|
|
99.17%
|
0.83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 02 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:48:07 UTC