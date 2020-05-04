Impact Minerals : Results of General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) wish to advise that a General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.

All resolutions were put to a poll. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act please find attached the results of each of the resolutions put to the General Meeting.

Bernard Crawford

Company Secretary

T +61 (8) 6454 6666 F +61 (8) 6454 6667

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005