IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
Impact Minerals : Results of General Meeting

05/04/2020 | 03:49am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) wish to advise that a General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.

All resolutions were put to a poll. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act please find attached the results of each of the resolutions put to the General Meeting.

Bernard Crawford

Company Secretary

T

+61 (8) 6454 6666

F

+61 (8) 6454 6667

  1. 26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005
  1. info@impactminerals.com.au
    W impactminerals.com.au ABN 52 119 062 261

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED (ASX: IPT)

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 APRIL 2020

Poll Results

Proxies Received

Resolution

Result

Voting

For

Against

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

Discretionary

Method

1

Ratification of Prior Issue

Passed

Poll

312,296,287

4,052,375

138,000,000

307,097,064

4,052,375

138,000,000

3,879,223

of Shares

98.72%

1.28%

2

Ratification of Prior Issue

Not

Poll

116,529,091

199,819,571

138,000,000

111,329,868

199,819,571

138,000,000

3,879,223

of Shares

Passed

36.84%

63.16%

3

Replacement of

Passed

Poll

450,575,731

3,772,931

Nil

445,376,508

3,772,931

Nil

3,879,223

Constitution

99.17%

0.83%

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 02 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:48:07 UTC
