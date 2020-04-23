Impact Minerals : Significant Porphyry Copper Gold Targets confirmed near the Boda Discovery at the Commonwealth Project 0 04/23/2020 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNOUNCEMENT Date: 24 February 2020 Number: 660/124022020 IMPACT TO FOCUS BROKEN HILL EXPLORATION ON PALLADIUM-PLATINUM AND OTHER PGM's: SIGNS NON-BINDING MOU TO MARKET OTHER METAL RIGHTS As part of the new 2020 focus on PGM-nickel-copper exploration at Broken Hill, Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding MOU with Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) and Squadron Resources Limited, both also holders of large tenement packages around the world class Broken Hill Mine, to form the new Broken Hill Alliance (Alliance). Impact will contribute the rights to silver-lead-zinc Broken Hill-style mineralisation and other associated styles of mineralisation to the Alliance. Impact will retain the rights to all of the platinum group metals (palladium-platinum-rhodium-osmium-iridium-ruthenium) as well as associated nickel-copper and other precious and associated metals across its entire tenement holding in the region. Two key terms of the non-binding MOU are: It is an initial six-month agreement to market the Alliance's ground holding to potential strategic partners, with the marketing to be led by Castillo Copper Limited. If a suitable partner is found, then the three parties will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will acquire the relevant tenements and metal rights from the three parties in return for equal shareholdings (33.3% each) in the new SPV company. Further information can be found in the attached announcement from Castillo Copper. Impact Minerals Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones: "With palladium and rhodium yet again reaching record prices late last week and now being well funded following our recent successful capital raising, we are gearing up to return to exploration at our unique Broken Hill project where our previous drilling there has delivered exceptional grades of all six platinum group metals (palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium and iridium) not to mention gold, nickel and copper as well." "As we move towards the follow up drill campaign it is important that we focus our exploration funds on the platinum group metals and therefore we are delighted to have signed this MOU with Castillo Copper and our major shareholder Squadron Resources Limited who also have tenements in the area, to search for a strategic partner for the non-PGM and associated metal rights on our ground holding. The Broken Hill region is highly prospective for silver-lead zinc mineralisation and it is only appropriate that we look for partners to help maximise the potential of our large strategic ground holding there. We look forward to working with the Alliance to achieve this goal." 26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005 Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667 Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au About the Broken Hill Project The new 2020 campaign will build on previous work by Impact and others in the Broken Hill area which discovered some of the highest grades of all six Platinum Group Metals (PGM: platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, ruthenium, iridium) in Australia, together with exceptional nickel-copper grades along a 40 km long belt southeast of Broken Hill (Figure 1). Three key prospects for follow-up work including drilling, have been identified. Figure 1. Location of Impact's ground holding in the Broken Hill area. Impact will retain the rights to PGM-nickel-copper mineralisation and associated metals across all of its tenements. At Red Hill, exceptional grades were returned from drilling by Impact including a stand-out intercept of: metres at 254 g/t (9.5 ounces) palladium, 10.4 g/t platinum, 10.9 g/t gold, 7.4% nickel, 1.8% copper, 19 g/t silver, 0.5% cobalt, 4.6 g/t rhodium, 7.2 g/t iridium, 5.6 g/t osmium and g/t ruthenium (ASX Announcement 26 th October 2015). A total of 12 out of 13 of Impact's drill holes at Red Hill returned robust widths and grades of similar mineralisation within 70 metres of surface. The mineralisation is open along trend and at depth and follow-up drilling to test for extensions to this remarkable mineralisation is being planned. In addition, additional assays for rhodium, iridium, osmium and ruthenium from previous drill sample pulps are being organised. These metals were not previously routinely assayed for because of prohibitive cost. At Platinum Springs, drilling by Impact returned a very high grade intercept of magmatic massive sulphide mineralisation that returned: metres at 11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.6% copper, 7.4% nickel and g/t silver, 1.3 g/t rhodium, 1.7 g/t iridium, 2.0 g/t osmium and 0.8 g/t ruthenium (ASX Announcements 3 rd February 2016 and 31 st March 2016). Platinum Springs lies at the southern end of the Moorkai Trend and is the only prospect to have been explored in detail. Exceptional high-grade rock chip samples have been returned from numerous prospects between the Platinum Springs and Moorkai Prospects, a distance of about 9 km along the Moorkai Trend. There has been limited follow-up exploration (Figure 2). At Little Broken Hill, a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex extends over 7 very poorly explored kilometres and yet contains numerous soil geochemistry, RAB drill hole, VTEM and rock chip anomalies that are priority areas for follow-up work (ASX Announcement 13th December 2018). Field checking of these areas will commence shortly. In addition, other belts of mafic-ultramafic rocks with anomalous PGM's have also been recognised for the first time by Impact Minerals - and these too, are very under explored (Figure 1). COMPLIANCE STATEMENT This announcement contains no new Exploration Results. For further information please contact: Dr Michael G Jones Managing Director Figure 2. Rock chip samples and previous drill results from the Moorkai Intrusive Complex. COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director of the company and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ASX Release 24 February 2020 CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ACN 137 606 476 Level 26 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA, 6000 Australia Tel: +61 8 6558 0886 Fax: +61 8 6316 3337 Contact: Simon Paull Managing Director E-mail: info@castillocopper.com For the latest news: www.castillocopper.com Directors / Officers: Rob Scott Simon Paull Gerrard Hall Matt Bull Issued Capital: 793.9 million shares 184 million options ASX Symbol: CCZ MOU to develop sizeable Broken Hill project that's highly prospective for base metals Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) is a newly formed equal coalition comprising CCZ, Impact Minerals (ASX: IPT) & private group Squadron Resources^ (SR) BHA is set to own the largest tenement footprint surrounding the world-class Broken Hill zinc-lead-silver deposit in NSW CCZ will contribute its highly prospective tenure to BHA, which complements quality tenements from the two other groups (refer to Appendices A & B for details) BHA's project area is highly prospective for base metals, with several priority targets for follow up but has otherwise been under-explored over the past two decades BHA's stakeholdres have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalising their intent to progress this exciting project and commence discussions with potential strategic partners to expedite development Clear demonstrable exploration upside as historic drilling on BHA's ground has hit significant mineralisation at Dora East, a priority target: 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag from 148.4m including 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 148.9m; and 1m @ 21.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 31.5 g/t Ag from 152.5m (drill-hole RHDO018) 1 A deeper drill-down into the underlying geology within the proposed BHA tenure, highlights a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead This agreement delivers the potential for two material value add benefits: 1) efficiently optimises a quality asset for stakeholders; and 2) leverage to concurrently progress the three core copper pillar strategy and dual London listing +++ Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Forming BHA is a clear win-winfor all stakeholders. For CCZ, it will enable our Broken Hill asset to be optimised and value created for shareholders on a free carried interest basis. The Board believes the BHA project, which surrounds the world's largest high-grademassive zinc-lead-silversulphide deposit, delivers material upside potential due to its sizeable footprint and high prospectivity for base metals." CCZ's London based Director Ged Hall remarked: "This is an exceptional deal that facilitates a quality asset being developed. More importantly, as we move forward with the London listing plans, its pleasing that our Broken Hill asset is being optimised." ^Note: Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 604 832 751) is a private company that invests in mineral resources opportunities and is a substantial shareholder of Impact Minerals (refer to IPT's 2019 Annual Report - ASX Release 4 October 2019 and visit SR's website for further information - www.squadronresources.com.au) Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company") is delighted to announce that it is part of a high- calibre coalition, comprising IPT and SR, with the strategic intent to establish Broken Hill Alliance (BHA). BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE Currently, BHA is an equal coalition between the three stakeholders that collectively owns the largest tenement footprint surrounding the world-class Broken Hill zinc-lead-silver deposit in New South Wales (Figure 1 & refer Appendix A & B). The geology across the enlarged tenure is highly prospective for base metals, with several known priority exploration targets. However, holistically there is an opportunity to create significant value developing the project which has been largely under-explored over the past two decades. FIGURE 1: BHA'S FOOTPRINT IN THE BROKEN HILL REGION Source: BHA geology team (Note: refer Appendix A & B) 2 STRUCTURED FRAMEWORK To formalise their strategic intent to develop the BHA tenure package, the three stakeholders have signed a non-binding MOU which provides a structured framework to move forward to a definitive agreement (refer Appendix A for key high-level terms). The high-level salient points for the MOU comprise: Establishing a special purpose vehicle, BHA, which will acquire nine tenements from the coalition members - detailed in Appendix B - in return for equal shareholdings (33.33%): The contributed tenures have been named SW-NE Zone, NW Quadrant and NE Quadrant

- Figure 2. FIGURE 2: BHA'S TENURE SUB-COMPONENTS Note: Tenure contributions as follows: SW-NE Zone (Impact Minerals; IPT); NW Quadrant (CCZ); and NE Quadrant (Squadron Resources; SR) refer to Appendix A & B Source: BHA geology team

Under CCZ's lead, market BHA to prospective strategic partners to expedite exploration and development. Note, Impact Minerals (IPT) will retain the rights to nickel-copper-PGM mineralisation and associated metals.

3 EXPLORATION UPSIDE SW-NE Zone Demonstrating the exploration upside the BHA ground potentially delivers is historic drilling which has intercepted significant economic mineralisation at the priority Dora East prospect within the SW-NE Zone (Figure 3), including: 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag from 148.4m including 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 148.9m; and 1m @ 21.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 31.5 g/t Ag from 152.5m (drill- hole RHDO018) 1 The area around Dora East prospect has significant zinc-lead Broken Hill Style lode mineralisation, evidenced by the drill-hole RHD0018 intersection. Notably, the assay result from drill-hole RHD0018 is one of the most significant results produced outside the traditional Broken Hill lodes for many years. FIGURE 3: DORA EAST PROSPECT Source: IPT geology team (refer to IPT ASX Releases -, 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 and Appendix C& D - Table 1) In addition, the Thorndale target (Figure 2) is a significant zinc-lead-silver ± copper in-soil anomaly that extends for over 4km, that covers a fold-repeat of the Broken Hill line of lode. In turn, this delivers significant upside potential and is a high priority target for further exploration. Overall, the SW-NE Zone has tens of kilometres of strike yet to be tested, which delivers on its own merit a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead. 4 NW Quadrant The NW Quadrant is prospective for polymetallic mineralisation, as recent & historic surface assays2 returned up to 2.1% Zn & 2.4% Cu2. More encouragingly, within the region legacy near-surface assays recorded up to 17.7% Zn, 12% Cu & 8.2% Pb3. Further, several highly prospective historic test drill targets with up to 2.1% Zn & 24g/t Ag have been recorded (Figure 4) across the tenure. Moreover, there are circa 1,400 drill-holes encoded which delivers a solid understanding of the zinc mineralisation potential within the NW Quadrant3,4. FIGURE 4: NW QUADRANT - HIGH GRADE ZINC TARGETS Source: CCZ geology team More recently, a CCZ field team visited the Area 1 prospect (Figure 4) and took 106 rock-chip samples from out-cropping Himalaya Formation which returned excellent assay results, with up to 2.4% Cu5 over several hundred square metres. Importantly, these results verified the exploration potential for polymetallic mineralisation within Area 1. NE Quadrant Historic work on the NE Quadrant has been limited. However, there are three priority targets (Figure 1) that warrant further follow up for Broken Hill Style lead-silver-zinc and ironstone-hostedcopper-cobalt, comprising: Iron Blow: A relatively recent airborne geophysics program indicates previous drilling missed massive sulphide layers; VTEM 14: Stronger zinc in soil anomaly, complemented by several historic base metal workings, provides support for massive sulphide orebodies; and Sisters: In the mid-1990s, geochemical assays on gossan samples returned up positive results for copper-gold mineralisation. 5 Next steps Commence discussions with prospective strategic partners, on BHA's behalf, to finalise an agreement then establish timelines for exploration and development work to commence. For and on behalf of Castillo Copper Simon Paull Managing Director References IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 CCZ ASX Release - 11 July 2017 CCZ ASX Release - 20 September 2017 CCZ ASX Releases - 30 August 2017 CCZ ASX Release - 28 September 2019 ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is an ASX-listed base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then nickel, zinc & cobalt. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars: Pillar I: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines. Pillar II: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.

The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region. Pillar III: Several high-quality prospective assets in Zambia, which is the second largest copper producer in Africa. In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the standard board of the London Stock Exchange. Competent Person Statement The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report that relate to Impact Minerals Limited's contributed tenure to Broken Hill Alliance Group is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 6 APPENDIX A: MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR BHA - KEY SALIENT POINTS This non-binding and indicative MOU sets out the terms and conditions on which Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ), ASX-listed Impact Minerals Limited (IPT) and private group Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (SR) agree to become shareholders in a new special purpose vehicle (BHA) that will hold and develop nine exploration licences in the Broken Hill region in New South Wales. A] Grant of option From the date of execution of the MOU, each party grants the other the option to participate in the incorporation of BHA and the project. B] Marketing The parties will use their best endeavours to market the project and identify a strategic investor to enter into a joint venture or earn-in arrangement with BHA to fund exploration and development. Further, the parties agree that CCZo will take the lead in marketing the project, identifying a potential investor(s), coordinating activities and providing administrative control and support to the marketing efforts. C] BHA ownership The initial ownership of BHA will be one third each, but this will change once a joint-venture party is found and agrees to fund developing the project (see below). Further, each party will transfer their tenements in return for shares, equating to 33.33% of BHA's issued capital. D] Conditions precedent The parties agree the transaction (forming BHA and acquiring the tenements) will be conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver of the following conditions precedent and set out in the definitive agreement: The parties obtain all necessary corporate, governmental and regulatory approvals, consents or waivers to allow lawfully completion;

The parties entering into a shareholders' agreement in relation to BHA to govern the various rights and responsibilities that will apply to the shares held in BHA (including the right of each party to appoint one director to the board of directors:

The Parties will use their best efforts to ensure that the conditions are satisfied (or waived) as soon as practicably possible before the End Date. E] End date If the conditions are not satisfied (or waived) within 180 days of the execution date, then any party will have the right to terminate this MOU by giving notice in writing to each other. This action will release the parties from their obligations under this MOU, other than any pre-existing liabilities for breach of this MOU, which shall survive termination of this MOU. ^Note: Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 604 832 751) is a private company that invests in mineral resources opportunities and is a substantial shareholder of Impact Minerals (refer to IPT's 2019 Annual Report - ASX Release 4 October 2019 and visit SR's website for further information - www.squadronresources.com.au) 7 APPENDIX B: TENEMENT DETAILS Original Title Grant Date Expiry Date Title Area Owner EL8572 23-May-17 23-May-20 19 units CCZ EL8599 20-Jun-17 20-Jun-20 20 units CCZ EL 7390 20-Aug-09 20-Aug-23 24 units IPT EL 8234 10-Feb-14 10-Feb-23 3 units IPT EL 8609 27-Jun-17 27-Jun-22 72 units IPT EL 8636 31-Aug-17 31-Aug-22 47 units IPT EL 8674 17-Nov-17 17-Nov-22 105 units IPT EL8434 2/06/2016 1/06/2021 186 Units SR EL8435 2/06/2016 1/06/2021 22 Units SR Source: BHA geology team 8 APPENDIX C: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY & SIGNFICANT ASSAY RESULTS TABLE C1: SIGNIFICANT ASSAY DRILL INTERCEPT RESULS (RHD001-6) PGE+Au Cut off Cu Cutoff Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval Cu (%) Ni (%) (g/t) Ag (g/t) (%) PGE+Au RHD001 46.0 78.0 32.0 1.0 0.5 3.9 10.6 0.1 including 46.0 49.7 3.7 0.4 0.7 2.1 3.0 0.4 and 53.7 55.0 1.9 2.0 1.2 4.7 15.9 1.0 including 53.7 63.2 9.5 1.5 0.8 4.7 13.6 0.4 also including 57.3 62.4 5.1 1.9 0.9 6.2 17.6 1.0 including 67.0 76.9 9.9 1.4 0.3 6.7 19.2 0.4 also including 71.6 75.8 4.2 2.6 0.5 10.6 - 1.0 RHD002 10.0 26.0 16.0 0.2 0.3 1.4 2.2 0.5 including 16.0 21.5 5.5 0.3 0.4 2.7 4.1 1.0 also including 24.3 25.0 0.7 0.1 0.1 2.5 3.5 1.0 RHD006 52.0 77.5 25.5 0.8 0.6 4.3 7.0 0.5 including 54.2 59.4 5.2 1.1 1.6 3.5 7.2 1.0 including 63.2 77.0 13.8 1.1 0.3 6.3 9.9 1.0 Source: IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015 TABLE C2: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY (RHD001-6) Collar ID Prospect Drill type Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Depth Red Hill RHD001 Mine Diamond 555379 6454298 -55 10 94.5 Red Hill RHD002 Mine Diamond 555372 6454303 -75 300 243.5 RHD003 Simons Find Diamond 555431 6454598 -80 225 220 RHD004 Central IP Diamond 555517 6454391 -60 255 170 Northern RHD005 EM Diamond 555250 6454700 -60 90 131.2 Red Hill RHD006 Mine Diamond 555377 6454301 -50 0 131.1 Source: IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015 9 TABLE C3: SIGNIFICANT ASSAY DRILL INTERCEPT RESULS (RHD007-19) 3PGE Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (g/t) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) Ag g/t Zn (%) Pb (%) Cut-off RHD007 364 369 5 0.63 0.02 0.02 0.59 0.09 0.14 0.8 0.1 g/t Au RHD008 0 29 29 8.61 2.66 5.45 0.5 2.35 0.45 57.77 0.5 g/t 3PGE including 7 9 2 22.7 1.71 20.55 0.45 2.47 0.46 55.83 10 g/t 3PGE also including 18.6 24 5.4 16.09 7.55 7.81 0.73 3.79 0.52 58.55 10 g/t 3PGE also including 27.7 28.3 0.6 29.12 14.44 13.21 1.46 12.17 0.53 28.3 10 g/t 3PGE RHD009 91 173.5 82.5 NSA NSA NSA NSA 0.01 NSA 1.55 0.33 0.15 0.05% Zn including 100 104.9 4.9 NSA NSA NSA 0.01 0.09 NSA 6.34 0.6 0.15 0.5% Zn including 104.2 104.9 0.7 NSA NSA NSA 0.03 0.34 NSA 19.64 1.69 0.37 1% Zn also including 132 132.8 0.8 NSA NSA NSA 0.01 0.03 NSA 18.6 4.22 4.57 1% Zn also including 141 143.9 2.9 NSA NSA NSA 0.01 0.02 NSA 3.69 2.83 0.36 1% Zn also including 156 158.1 2.1 NSA NSA NSA NSA NSA NSA 2.83 1.21 0.34 1% Zn also including 166 173 7 NSA NSA NSA NSA 0.02 NSA 1.47 0.45 0.05 0.5% Zn RHD012 67.3 70.8 3.5 155.04 5.04 143.98 6.02 2.31 2.91 19.4 0.5 g/t 3PGE including 68.5 69.7 1.2 314.99 10.37 293.77 10.85 1.78 7.36 14.5 10 g/t 3PGE RHD015 58.1 62 3.9 8.26 4.25 3.76 0.25 1.44 0.28 13.44 1 g/t 3PGE including 61 61.5 0.5 20.61 14.2 6.16 0.24 5.16 0.66 49.8 10 g/t 3PGE RHD017 39 55 16 2.94 1.36 1.47 0.11 0.28 0.32 8.71 1 g/t 3PGE including 41.9 43.6 1.7 7.77 3.61 3.93 0.23 0.62 0.37 19.89 5 g/t 3PGE RHD018 20.7 21.7 1 NSA NSA NSA 1.38 NSA NSA 3.4 0.04 NSA 1 g/t Au 27.9 28.9 1 NSA NSA NSA 1.46 0.03 NSA 0.8 0.01 0.02 1 g/t Au 113.65 113.8 0.15 NSA NSA NSA 0.05 1.55 NSA 22.8 1.33 0.01 1% Zn 138.9 161.6 22.7 NSA NSA NSA NSA NSA NSA 9.5 2.42 0.22 1% Zn including 148.4 153.5 5.1 NSA NSA NSA 0.02 0.02 NSA 40.43 10.08 0.79 1% Zn including 148.9 149.9 1 NSA NSA NSA 0.01 0.02 NSA 133.6 26.76 2.77 10% Zn also including 152.5 153.5 1 NSA NSA NSA NSA 0.01 NSA 31.5 21.4 0.82 10% Zn RHD019 31 43.7 12.7 2.4 0.89 1.36 0.15 0.51 0.3 9.21 0.13 0.1 0.5 g/t 3PGE including 37.4 43.7 6.3 4.33 1.61 2.45 0.27 0.91 0.46 13.76 0.2 0.09 1 g/t 3PGE also including 37.4 37.9 0.5 21.68 10.05 11.08 0.55 1.01 0.48 41.52 0.13 0.05 10 g/t 3PGE Source: IPT ASX Release 10 December 2015 TABLE C4: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY(RHD007-19) Collar ID Drill type Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Depth RHD007 Diamond 555517 6454391 -70 150 420.9 RHD008 Diamond 555381 6454371 -45 178 50 RHD009 Diamond 555434 6454599 -55 300 195.3 RHD010 Diamond 555443 6454596 -45 110 168.4 RHD011 Diamond 555440 6454604 -50 345 96.5 RHD012 Diamond 555379 6454279 -55 10 120.5 RHD013 Diamond 555394 6454303 -51 10 108.5 RHD014 Diamond 555373 6454292 -50 345 96.5 RHD015 Diamond 555397 6454292 -54 353 102.3 RHD016 Diamond 555397 6454280 -61 342 90.5 RHD017 Diamond 555383 6454263 -46 355 90.6 RHD018 Diamond 555193 6454716 -60 200 207.5 RHD019 Diamond 555392 6454303 -75 270 153.8 Source: IPT ASX Release - 10 December 2015 April 2015 10 APPENDIX D: JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 - RED HILL PROSPECT SAMPLING TECHNIQUES SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Rock Chip Samples Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or Random rock samples were taken at surface which represented favourable geology and alteration to known mineralisation in the region. Samples are variably weathered. specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate Soil Samples to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, Soil samples were taken at 50 m intervals from a hole 15-20 deep and sieved to -2mm to collect about 250 g of material. or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken Diamond Drilling as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Diamond drilling was used to produce drill core either with a diameter of 63.5 mm (HQ) or 47.6 mm (NQ). A handheld XRF instrument was used to analyse the drill core at 50 cm intervals. Rock Chip Samples Representative rock chip samples at each sample site weigh between 0.8 and 1.2 kg. Soil samples are taken at a consistent depth below surface and sieved. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity Soil Samples and Drill Samples Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of Company Procedures regarding quality control (QC) and quality and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems assurance / testing (QA). used Examples of QC include (but are not limited to), daily workplace and equipment inspections, as well as drilling and sampling procedures. Examples of QA include (but are not limited to) collection of "field duplicates", the use of certified standards and blank samples approximately every 50 samples. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Rock Chip and Diamond Drill Samples Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done Rock samples and split diamond core were sent to Intertek Adelaide where they were crushed, dried and pulverised (total prep) this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was to produce a 25-30 g sub-sample for analysis by four acid digest with an ICP/AES finish for ore grade base metal samples and used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce either lead collection or nickel sulphide fire assay with AAS or MS finish for gold and the PGMs. Weathered samples contained a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be gossanous sulphide material. Soil samples were sent to SGS Perth for analysis by the MMI digest. required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling The XRF data is qualitative only. A comparison between the XRF results and wet chemical assay data will be completed on problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine receipt of final results. nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air Diamond Drilling comprises NQ (47.6 mm diameter) and HQ (63.5 mm diameter) sized core. Impact diamond core is triple tube blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple and is oriented. Historical diamond core was not oriented. or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Diamond core recoveries for all holes are logged and recorded. Recoveries are estimated to be approximately >97% for the Red results assessed Hill Prospect. No significant core loss or sample recovery problems are observed in the drill core. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked representative nature of the samples against the depth given on the core blocks and rod counts are routinely carried out by the driller. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of No sample bias has been established. fine/coarse material. 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging Geological logging of samples followed company and industry common practice. Qualitative logging of samples included (but not limited to); lithology, mineralogy, alteration, veining and weathering. Diamond core logging included additional fields such as Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and structure and geotechnical parameters. geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Magnetic Susceptibility measurements were taken for each 0.5 m diamond core interval. Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. For diamond core, information on structure type, dip, dip direction, texture, shape and fill material has been recorded in the logs. RQD data has been recorded on selected diamond holes. Handheld XRF analysis was completed at 50 cm intervals on diamond core. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates. Systematic photography of the diamond core in the wet and dry form costean, channel, etc) photography. was completed. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged All diamond drill holes were logged in full. Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture was conducted for 100% of the core by Impact's on-site geologist. Sub-sampling If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. techniques and sample All core samples were sampled by half core. Selected intervals of quarter core will be selected for check assays if required. preparation If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether No RC drilling results are reported. sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the Company procedures were followed to ensure sub-sampling adequacy and consistency. These included (but were not limited sample preparation technique. to) daily work place inspections of sampling equipment and practices, as well as sub-sample duplicates ("field duplicates"). Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to Laboratory QC procedures for rock sample and diamond drill core assays involve the use of internal certified reference material maximise representivity of samples. as assay standards, along with blanks, duplicates and replicates. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in Rock and Soil Samples situ material collected, including for instance results for field Field duplicates were taken at selected sample sites. duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material Diamond Core Samples Quarter core duplicate samples are taken randomly every 50 samples. Sample sizes at Red Hill are considered adequate due to being sampled. mineralisation style. Quality of assay data The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory An industry standard fire assay technique for samples using lead collection with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) and laboratory tests procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or finish was used for gold and aqua regia digest for base metals and silver. total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, No geophysical tools were used to determine material element concentrations. A handheld XRF was used for qualitative the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their analysis only. derivation, etc. 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, Rock Chip Samples For the rock chips, quality control procedures for assays were followed via internal laboratory protocols. Accuracy and precision duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels are within acceptable limits. of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Diamond Drill Samples Reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into every batch of samples at a rate of 1 in every 50 samples. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or The results have not been verified by independent or alternative companies. This is not required at this stage of exploration. sampling and assaying alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. No drilling results are reported. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data Primary assay data for rock chips has been entered into standard Excel templates for plotting in Mapinfo. All historical drill verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. data has been entered digitally by previous explorers and verified internally by Impact. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. There are no adjustments to the assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and Sample locations and drill holes were located by hand held GPS. down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system for Broken Hill is MGA_GDA94, Zone 54. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Standard government topographic maps have been used for topographic validation. For the diamond holes, down-hole single shot surveys were conducted by the drilling contractor. Surveys were conducted at 15 m, 30 m and then approximately every 30 m down-hole. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Sample spacing for the soil survey was on a 50 m by 50 m grid. Reconnaissance drill spacing is approximately 200 m. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Estimations of grade and tonnes have not yet been made. Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Sample compositing has not been applied. Orientation of data in Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of Not relevant to soil and rock chip results. relation to geological possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering The orientation of mineralisation in RHD001 yet to be determined. structure the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation Not relevant to soil and rock chip results or early stage exploration drill results. of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Chain of custody is managed by Impact Minerals Ltd. Samples for Broken Hill are delivered by Impact Minerals Ltd by courier who transports them to the laboratory for prep and assay. Whilst in storage, they are kept in a locked yard. Tracking sheets have been set up to track the progress of batches of samples. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. At this stage of exploration a review of the sampling techniques and data by an external party is not warranted. 13 SECTION 2 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements The Broken Hill Project currently comprises 1 exploration licences covering 100 km2. The tenement is held tenure status or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, 100% by Golden Cross Resources Ltd. Impact Minerals Limited is earning 80% of the nickel-copper-PGE rights overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or in the licence from Golden Cross. No aboriginal sites or places have been declared or recorded over the national park and environmental settings. licence area. There are no national parks over the license area. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known The tenement is in good standing with no known impediments. impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration done by other Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. There has been no significant previous work at this prospect. parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Nickel-copper-PGE sulphide mineralisation associated with an ultramafic intrusion. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) See Table in text. • of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum All reported assays have been length weighted. No top cuts have been applied. A cut-off of approximately and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off 0.1% Cu, 0.4% Cu and 1.0% Cu has been applied for reporting of exploration results. grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such High grade massive sulphide intervals internal to broader zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation are aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations reported as included intervals. should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be No metal equivalents have been reported. clearly stated. Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration mineralisation widths and Results. intercept lengths If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is The orientation of mineralisation in RHD001 is yet to be determined. known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to Figures in body of text. 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be All results reported are representative practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive exploration Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported dataincluding (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Assessment of other substantive exploration data is not yet complete however considered immaterial at this stage. Further workThe nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Follow up work programmes will be subject to interpretation of results which is ongoing. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive Source: IPT ASX Release - 18 December 2020 15 Attachments Original document

