Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Impact Minerals Limited    IPT   AU000000IPT4

IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED

(IPT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impact Minerals : Significant Porphyry Copper Gold Targets confirmed near the Boda Discovery at the Commonwealth Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:18am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

Date: 24 February 2020

Number: 660/124022020

IMPACT TO FOCUS BROKEN HILL EXPLORATION ON

PALLADIUM-PLATINUM AND OTHER PGM's:

SIGNS NON-BINDING MOU TO MARKET OTHER METAL RIGHTS

As part of the new 2020 focus on PGM-nickel-copper exploration at Broken Hill, Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding MOU with Castillo Copper Limited (ASX:CCZ) and Squadron Resources Limited, both also holders of large tenement packages around the world class Broken Hill Mine, to form the new Broken Hill Alliance (Alliance).

Impact will contribute the rights to silver-lead-zinc Broken Hill-style mineralisation and other associated styles of mineralisation to the Alliance.

Impact will retain the rights to all of the platinum group metals (palladium-platinum-rhodium-osmium-iridium-ruthenium) as well as associated nickel-copper and other precious and associated metals across its entire tenement holding in the region.

Two key terms of the non-binding MOU are:

  1. It is an initial six-month agreement to market the Alliance's ground holding to potential strategic partners, with the marketing to be led by Castillo Copper Limited.
  2. If a suitable partner is found, then the three parties will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will acquire the relevant tenements and metal rights from the three parties in return for equal shareholdings (33.3% each) in the new SPV company.

Further information can be found in the attached announcement from Castillo Copper.

Impact Minerals Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones:

"With palladium and rhodium yet again reaching record prices late last week and now being well funded following our recent successful capital raising, we are gearing up to return to exploration at our unique Broken Hill project where our previous drilling there has delivered exceptional grades of all six platinum group metals (palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium and iridium) not to mention gold, nickel and copper as well."

"As we move towards the follow up drill campaign it is important that we focus our exploration funds on the platinum group metals and therefore we are delighted to have signed this MOU with Castillo Copper and our major shareholder Squadron Resources Limited who also have tenements in the area, to search for a strategic partner for the non-PGM and associated metal rights on our ground holding. The Broken Hill region is highly prospective for silver-lead zinc mineralisation and it is only appropriate that we look for partners to help maximise the potential of our large strategic ground holding there. We look forward to working with the Alliance to achieve this goal."

26 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005 Tel +61 (8) 6454 6666 Facsimile +61 (8) 6454 6667

Email info@impactminerals.com.au www.impactminerals.com.au

About the Broken Hill Project

The new 2020 campaign will build on previous work by Impact and others in the Broken Hill area which discovered some of the highest grades of all six Platinum Group Metals (PGM: platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, ruthenium, iridium) in Australia, together with exceptional nickel-copper grades along a 40 km long belt southeast of Broken Hill (Figure 1). Three key prospects for follow-up work including drilling, have been identified.

Figure 1. Location of Impact's ground holding in the Broken Hill area. Impact will retain the rights to

PGM-nickel-copper mineralisation and associated metals across all of its tenements.

At Red Hill, exceptional grades were returned from drilling by Impact including a stand-out intercept of:

  1. metres at 254 g/t (9.5 ounces) palladium, 10.4 g/t platinum, 10.9 g/t gold, 7.4% nickel, 1.8% copper, 19 g/t silver, 0.5% cobalt, 4.6 g/t rhodium, 7.2 g/t iridium, 5.6 g/t osmium and
  1. g/t ruthenium (ASX Announcement 26th October 2015).

A total of 12 out of 13 of Impact's drill holes at Red Hill returned robust widths and grades of similar mineralisation within 70 metres of surface. The mineralisation is open along trend and at depth and follow-up drilling to test for extensions to this remarkable mineralisation is being planned. In addition, additional assays for rhodium, iridium, osmium and ruthenium from previous drill sample pulps are being organised. These metals were not previously routinely assayed for because of prohibitive cost.

At Platinum Springs, drilling by Impact returned a very high grade intercept of magmatic massive sulphide mineralisation that returned:

  1. metres at 11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.6% copper, 7.4% nickel and
  1. g/t silver, 1.3 g/t rhodium, 1.7 g/t iridium, 2.0 g/t osmium and 0.8 g/t ruthenium (ASX Announcements 3rd February 2016 and 31st March 2016).

Platinum Springs lies at the southern end of the Moorkai Trend and is the only prospect to have been explored in detail. Exceptional high-grade rock chip samples have been returned from numerous prospects between the Platinum Springs and Moorkai Prospects, a distance of about 9 km along the Moorkai Trend. There has been limited follow-up exploration (Figure 2).

At Little Broken Hill, a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex extends over 7 very poorly explored kilometres and yet contains numerous soil geochemistry, RAB drill hole, VTEM and rock chip anomalies that are priority areas for follow-up work (ASX Announcement 13th December 2018). Field checking of these areas will commence shortly.

In addition, other belts of mafic-ultramafic rocks with anomalous PGM's have also been recognised for the first time by Impact Minerals - and these too, are very under explored (Figure 1).

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

This announcement contains no new Exploration Results.

For further information please contact:

Dr Michael G Jones

Managing Director

Figure 2. Rock chip samples and previous drill results from the Moorkai Intrusive Complex.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director of the company and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

24 February 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

Level 26

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Australia

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

Matt Bull

Issued Capital:

793.9 million shares 184 million options

ASX Symbol:

CCZ

MOU to develop sizeable Broken Hill project that's

highly prospective for base metals

  1. Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) is a newly formed equal coalition comprising CCZ, Impact Minerals (ASX: IPT) & private group Squadron Resources^ (SR)
  1. BHA is set to own the largest tenement footprint surrounding the world-class Broken Hill zinc-lead-silver deposit in NSW
  1. CCZ will contribute its highly prospective tenure to BHA, which complements quality tenements from the two other groups (refer to Appendices A & B for details)
  1. BHA's project area is highly prospective for base metals, with several priority targets for follow up but has otherwise been under-explored over the past two decades
  1. BHA's stakeholdres have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalising their intent to progress this exciting project and commence discussions with potential strategic partners to expedite development
  1. Clear demonstrable exploration upside as historic drilling on BHA's ground has hit significant mineralisation at Dora East, a priority target:
    • 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag from 148.4m including 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 148.9m; and 1m @ 21.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 31.5 g/t Ag from 152.5m (drill-hole RHDO018)1
  1. A deeper drill-down into the underlying geology within the proposed BHA tenure, highlights a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead
  1. This agreement delivers the potential for two material value add benefits: 1) efficiently optimises a quality asset for stakeholders; and 2) leverage to concurrently progress the three core copper pillar strategy and dual London listing

+++

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Forming BHA is a clear win-winfor all stakeholders. For CCZ, it will enable our Broken Hill asset to be optimised and value created for shareholders on a free carried interest basis. The Board believes the BHA project, which surrounds the world's largest high-grademassive zinc-lead-silversulphide deposit, delivers material upside potential due to its sizeable footprint and high prospectivity for base metals."

CCZ's London based Director Ged Hall remarked: "This is an exceptional deal that facilitates a quality asset being developed. More importantly, as we move forward with the London listing plans, its pleasing that our Broken Hill asset is being optimised."

^Note: Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 604 832 751) is a private company that invests in mineral resources opportunities and is a substantial shareholder of Impact Minerals (refer to IPT's 2019 Annual Report - ASX Release 4 October 2019 and visit SR's website for further information - www.squadronresources.com.au)

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company") is delighted to announce that it is part of a high-

calibre coalition, comprising IPT and SR, with the strategic intent to establish Broken Hill Alliance (BHA).

BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE

Currently, BHA is an equal coalition between the three stakeholders that collectively owns the largest tenement footprint surrounding the world-class Broken Hill zinc-lead-silver deposit in New South Wales (Figure 1 & refer Appendix A & B). The geology across the enlarged tenure is highly prospective for base metals, with several known priority exploration targets. However, holistically there is an opportunity to create significant value developing the project which has been largely under-explored over the past two decades.

FIGURE 1: BHA'S FOOTPRINT IN THE BROKEN HILL REGION

Source: BHA geology team (Note: refer Appendix A & B)

2

STRUCTURED FRAMEWORK

To formalise their strategic intent to develop the BHA tenure package, the three stakeholders have signed a non-binding MOU which provides a structured framework to move forward to a definitive agreement (refer Appendix A for key high-level terms).

The high-level salient points for the MOU comprise:

  • Establishing a special purpose vehicle, BHA, which will acquire nine tenements from the coalition members - detailed in Appendix B - in return for equal shareholdings (33.33%):
  1. The contributed tenures have been named SW-NE Zone, NW Quadrant and NE Quadrant
    - Figure 2.

FIGURE 2: BHA'S TENURE SUB-COMPONENTS

Note: Tenure contributions as follows: SW-NE Zone (Impact Minerals; IPT); NW Quadrant (CCZ); and NE Quadrant (Squadron Resources; SR)

  • refer to Appendix A & B Source: BHA geology team
    • Under CCZ's lead, market BHA to prospective strategic partners to expedite exploration and development.
    • Note, Impact Minerals (IPT) will retain the rights to nickel-copper-PGM mineralisation and associated metals.

3

EXPLORATION UPSIDE

SW-NE Zone

Demonstrating the exploration upside the BHA ground potentially delivers is historic drilling which has intercepted significant economic mineralisation at the priority Dora East prospect within the SW-NE Zone (Figure 3), including:

  • 5.1m @ 10% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 40.4 g/t Ag from 148.4m including 1m @ 26.8% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 133 g/t Ag from 148.9m; and 1m @ 21.4% Zn, 0.8% Pb & 31.5 g/t Ag from 152.5m (drill- hole RHDO018)1

The area around Dora East prospect has significant zinc-lead Broken Hill Style lode mineralisation, evidenced by the drill-hole RHD0018 intersection. Notably, the assay result from drill-hole RHD0018 is one of the most significant results produced outside the traditional Broken Hill lodes for many years.

FIGURE 3: DORA EAST PROSPECT

Source: IPT geology team (refer to IPT ASX Releases -, 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018 and Appendix C& D - Table 1)

In addition, the Thorndale target (Figure 2) is a significant zinc-lead-silver ± copper in-soil anomaly that extends for over 4km, that covers a fold-repeat of the Broken Hill line of lode. In turn, this delivers significant upside potential and is a high priority target for further exploration.

Overall, the SW-NE Zone has tens of kilometres of strike yet to be tested, which delivers on its own merit a significant pipeline of exploratory work ahead.

4

NW Quadrant

The NW Quadrant is prospective for polymetallic mineralisation, as recent & historic surface assays2 returned up to 2.1% Zn & 2.4% Cu2. More encouragingly, within the region legacy near-surface assays recorded up to 17.7% Zn, 12% Cu & 8.2% Pb3.

Further, several highly prospective historic test drill targets with up to 2.1% Zn & 24g/t Ag have been recorded (Figure 4) across the tenure. Moreover, there are circa 1,400 drill-holes encoded which delivers a solid understanding of the zinc mineralisation potential within the NW Quadrant3,4.

FIGURE 4: NW QUADRANT - HIGH GRADE ZINC TARGETS

Source: CCZ geology team

More recently, a CCZ field team visited the Area 1 prospect (Figure 4) and took 106 rock-chip samples from out-cropping Himalaya Formation which returned excellent assay results, with up to 2.4% Cu5 over several hundred square metres. Importantly, these results verified the exploration potential for polymetallic mineralisation within Area 1.

NE Quadrant

Historic work on the NE Quadrant has been limited. However, there are three priority targets (Figure 1) that warrant further follow up for Broken Hill Style lead-silver-zinc and ironstone-hostedcopper-cobalt, comprising:

  1. Iron Blow: A relatively recent airborne geophysics program indicates previous drilling missed massive sulphide layers;
  1. VTEM 14: Stronger zinc in soil anomaly, complemented by several historic base metal workings, provides support for massive sulphide orebodies; and
  1. Sisters: In the mid-1990s, geochemical assays on gossan samples returned up positive results for copper-gold mineralisation.

5

Next steps

Commence discussions with prospective strategic partners, on BHA's behalf, to finalise an agreement then establish timelines for exploration and development work to commence.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

References

  1. IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015, 10 December 2015, 18 February 2016 & 31 October 2018
  2. CCZ ASX Release - 11 July 2017
  3. CCZ ASX Release - 20 September 2017
  4. CCZ ASX Releases - 30 August 2017
  5. CCZ ASX Release - 28 September 2019

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is an ASX-listed base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then nickel, zinc & cobalt. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:

  • Pillar I: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
  • Pillar II: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.
  • Pillar III: Several high-quality prospective assets in Zambia, which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.

In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the standard board of the London Stock Exchange.

Competent Person Statement

The review of exploration activities and results contained in this report that relate to Impact Minerals Limited's contributed tenure to Broken Hill Alliance Group is based on information compiled by Dr Mike Jones, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He is a director and works for Impact Minerals Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mike Jones has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

6

APPENDIX A: MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR BHA - KEY SALIENT POINTS

This non-binding and indicative MOU sets out the terms and conditions on which Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ), ASX-listed Impact Minerals Limited (IPT) and private group Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (SR) agree to become shareholders in a new special purpose vehicle (BHA) that will hold and develop nine exploration licences in the Broken Hill region in New South Wales.

A] Grant of option

From the date of execution of the MOU, each party grants the other the option to participate in the incorporation of BHA and the project.

B] Marketing

The parties will use their best endeavours to market the project and identify a strategic investor to enter into a joint venture or earn-in arrangement with BHA to fund exploration and development. Further, the parties agree that CCZo will take the lead in marketing the project, identifying a potential investor(s), coordinating activities and providing administrative control and support to the marketing efforts.

C] BHA ownership

The initial ownership of BHA will be one third each, but this will change once a joint-venture party is found and agrees to fund developing the project (see below).

Further, each party will transfer their tenements in return for shares, equating to 33.33% of BHA's issued capital.

D] Conditions precedent

The parties agree the transaction (forming BHA and acquiring the tenements) will be conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver of the following conditions precedent and set out in the definitive agreement:

  • The parties obtain all necessary corporate, governmental and regulatory approvals, consents or waivers to allow lawfully completion;
  • The parties entering into a shareholders' agreement in relation to BHA to govern the various rights and responsibilities that will apply to the shares held in BHA (including the right of each party to appoint one director to the board of directors:
  • The Parties will use their best efforts to ensure that the conditions are satisfied (or waived) as soon as practicably possible before the End Date.

E] End date

If the conditions are not satisfied (or waived) within 180 days of the execution date, then any party will have the right to terminate this MOU by giving notice in writing to each other. This action will release the parties from their obligations under this MOU, other than any pre-existing liabilities for breach of this MOU, which shall survive termination of this MOU.

^Note: Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 604 832 751) is a private company that invests in mineral resources opportunities and is a substantial shareholder of Impact Minerals (refer to IPT's 2019 Annual Report - ASX Release 4 October 2019 and visit SR's website for further information

- www.squadronresources.com.au)

7

APPENDIX B: TENEMENT DETAILS

Original

Title

Grant Date

Expiry Date

Title Area

Owner

EL8572

23-May-17

23-May-20

19 units

CCZ

EL8599

20-Jun-17

20-Jun-20

20 units

CCZ

EL 7390

20-Aug-09

20-Aug-23

24 units

IPT

EL 8234

10-Feb-14

10-Feb-23

3 units

IPT

EL 8609

27-Jun-17

27-Jun-22

72 units

IPT

EL 8636

31-Aug-17

31-Aug-22

47 units

IPT

EL 8674

17-Nov-17

17-Nov-22

105 units

IPT

EL8434

2/06/2016

1/06/2021

186 Units

SR

EL8435

2/06/2016

1/06/2021

22 Units

SR

Source: BHA geology team

8

APPENDIX C: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY & SIGNFICANT ASSAY RESULTS

TABLE C1: SIGNIFICANT ASSAY DRILL INTERCEPT RESULS (RHD001-6)

PGE+Au

Cut off Cu

Cutoff

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

Cu (%)

Ni (%)

(g/t)

Ag (g/t)

(%)

PGE+Au

RHD001

46.0

78.0

32.0

1.0

0.5

3.9

10.6

0.1

including

46.0

49.7

3.7

0.4

0.7

2.1

3.0

0.4

and

53.7

55.0

1.9

2.0

1.2

4.7

15.9

1.0

including

53.7

63.2

9.5

1.5

0.8

4.7

13.6

0.4

also including

57.3

62.4

5.1

1.9

0.9

6.2

17.6

1.0

including

67.0

76.9

9.9

1.4

0.3

6.7

19.2

0.4

also including

71.6

75.8

4.2

2.6

0.5

10.6

-

1.0

RHD002

10.0

26.0

16.0

0.2

0.3

1.4

2.2

0.5

including

16.0

21.5

5.5

0.3

0.4

2.7

4.1

1.0

also including

24.3

25.0

0.7

0.1

0.1

2.5

3.5

1.0

RHD006

52.0

77.5

25.5

0.8

0.6

4.3

7.0

0.5

including

54.2

59.4

5.2

1.1

1.6

3.5

7.2

1.0

including

63.2

77.0

13.8

1.1

0.3

6.3

9.9

1.0

Source: IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015

TABLE C2: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY (RHD001-6)

Collar ID

Prospect

Drill type

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

Red Hill

RHD001

Mine

Diamond

555379

6454298

-55

10

94.5

Red Hill

RHD002

Mine

Diamond

555372

6454303

-75

300

243.5

RHD003

Simons Find

Diamond

555431

6454598

-80

225

220

RHD004

Central IP

Diamond

555517

6454391

-60

255

170

Northern

RHD005

EM

Diamond

555250

6454700

-60

90

131.2

Red Hill

RHD006

Mine

Diamond

555377

6454301

-50

0

131.1

Source: IPT ASX Release - 1 April 2015

9

TABLE C3: SIGNIFICANT ASSAY DRILL INTERCEPT RESULS (RHD007-19)

3PGE

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

(g/t)

Pt (g/t)

Pd (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Ni (%)

Ag g/t

Zn (%)

Pb (%)

Cut-off

RHD007

364

369

5

0.63

0.02

0.02

0.59

0.09

0.14

0.8

0.1 g/t Au

RHD008

0

29

29

8.61

2.66

5.45

0.5

2.35

0.45

57.77

0.5 g/t 3PGE

including

7

9

2

22.7

1.71

20.55

0.45

2.47

0.46

55.83

10 g/t 3PGE

also including

18.6

24

5.4

16.09

7.55

7.81

0.73

3.79

0.52

58.55

10 g/t 3PGE

also including

27.7

28.3

0.6

29.12

14.44

13.21

1.46

12.17

0.53

28.3

10 g/t 3PGE

RHD009

91

173.5

82.5

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

NSA

1.55

0.33

0.15

0.05% Zn

including

100

104.9

4.9

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

0.09

NSA

6.34

0.6

0.15

0.5% Zn

including

104.2

104.9

0.7

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.03

0.34

NSA

19.64

1.69

0.37

1% Zn

also including

132

132.8

0.8

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

0.03

NSA

18.6

4.22

4.57

1% Zn

also including

141

143.9

2.9

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

0.02

NSA

3.69

2.83

0.36

1% Zn

also including

156

158.1

2.1

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

2.83

1.21

0.34

1% Zn

also including

166

173

7

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.02

NSA

1.47

0.45

0.05

0.5% Zn

RHD012

67.3

70.8

3.5

155.04

5.04

143.98

6.02

2.31

2.91

19.4

0.5 g/t 3PGE

including

68.5

69.7

1.2

314.99

10.37

293.77

10.85

1.78

7.36

14.5

10 g/t 3PGE

RHD015

58.1

62

3.9

8.26

4.25

3.76

0.25

1.44

0.28

13.44

1 g/t 3PGE

including

61

61.5

0.5

20.61

14.2

6.16

0.24

5.16

0.66

49.8

10 g/t 3PGE

RHD017

39

55

16

2.94

1.36

1.47

0.11

0.28

0.32

8.71

1 g/t 3PGE

including

41.9

43.6

1.7

7.77

3.61

3.93

0.23

0.62

0.37

19.89

5 g/t 3PGE

RHD018

20.7

21.7

1

NSA

NSA

NSA

1.38

NSA

NSA

3.4

0.04

NSA

1 g/t Au

27.9

28.9

1

NSA

NSA

NSA

1.46

0.03

NSA

0.8

0.01

0.02

1 g/t Au

113.65

113.8

0.15

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.05

1.55

NSA

22.8

1.33

0.01

1% Zn

138.9

161.6

22.7

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

9.5

2.42

0.22

1% Zn

including

148.4

153.5

5.1

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.02

0.02

NSA

40.43

10.08

0.79

1% Zn

including

148.9

149.9

1

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

0.02

NSA

133.6

26.76

2.77

10% Zn

also including

152.5

153.5

1

NSA

NSA

NSA

NSA

0.01

NSA

31.5

21.4

0.82

10% Zn

RHD019

31

43.7

12.7

2.4

0.89

1.36

0.15

0.51

0.3

9.21

0.13

0.1

0.5 g/t 3PGE

including

37.4

43.7

6.3

4.33

1.61

2.45

0.27

0.91

0.46

13.76

0.2

0.09

1 g/t 3PGE

also including

37.4

37.9

0.5

21.68

10.05

11.08

0.55

1.01

0.48

41.52

0.13

0.05

10 g/t 3PGE

Source: IPT ASX Release 10 December 2015

TABLE C4: DRILL HOLE SUMMARY(RHD007-19)

Collar ID

Drill type

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

RHD007

Diamond

555517

6454391

-70

150

420.9

RHD008

Diamond

555381

6454371

-45

178

50

RHD009

Diamond

555434

6454599

-55

300

195.3

RHD010

Diamond

555443

6454596

-45

110

168.4

RHD011

Diamond

555440

6454604

-50

345

96.5

RHD012

Diamond

555379

6454279

-55

10

120.5

RHD013

Diamond

555394

6454303

-51

10

108.5

RHD014

Diamond

555373

6454292

-50

345

96.5

RHD015

Diamond

555397

6454292

-54

353

102.3

RHD016

Diamond

555397

6454280

-61

342

90.5

RHD017

Diamond

555383

6454263

-46

355

90.6

RHD018

Diamond

555193

6454716

-60

200

207.5

RHD019

Diamond

555392

6454303

-75

270

153.8

Source: IPT ASX Release - 10 December 2015

April 2015

10

APPENDIX D: JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 - RED HILL PROSPECT SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Rock Chip Samples

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or

Random rock samples were taken at surface which represented favourable geology and alteration to known mineralisation in

the region. Samples are variably weathered.

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

Soil Samples

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes,

Soil samples were taken at 50 m intervals from a hole 15-20 deep and sieved to -2mm to collect about 250 g of material.

or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken

Diamond Drilling

as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Diamond drilling was used to produce drill core either with a diameter of 63.5 mm (HQ) or 47.6 mm (NQ). A handheld XRF

instrument was used to analyse the drill core at 50 cm intervals.

Rock Chip Samples

Representative rock chip samples at each sample site weigh between 0.8 and 1.2 kg. Soil samples are taken at a consistent

depth below surface and sieved.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

Soil Samples and Drill Samples

Sample representivity was ensured by a combination of Company Procedures regarding quality control (QC) and quality

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

assurance / testing (QA).

used

Examples of QC include (but are not limited to), daily workplace and equipment inspections, as well as drilling and sampling

procedures.

Examples of QA include (but are not limited to) collection of "field duplicates", the use of certified standards and blank samples

approximately every 50 samples.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Rock Chip and Diamond Drill Samples

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done

Rock samples and split diamond core were sent to Intertek Adelaide where they were crushed, dried and pulverised (total prep)

this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was

to produce a 25-30 g sub-sample for analysis by four acid digest with an ICP/AES finish for ore grade base metal samples and

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce

either lead collection or nickel sulphide fire assay with AAS or MS finish for gold and the PGMs. Weathered samples contained

a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be

gossanous sulphide material. Soil samples were sent to SGS Perth for analysis by the MMI digest.

required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

The XRF data is qualitative only. A comparison between the XRF results and wet chemical assay data will be completed on

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

receipt of final results.

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Diamond Drilling comprises NQ (47.6 mm diameter) and HQ (63.5 mm diameter) sized core. Impact diamond core is triple tube

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

and is oriented. Historical diamond core was not oriented.

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Diamond core recoveries for all holes are logged and recorded. Recoveries are estimated to be approximately >97% for the Red

results assessed

Hill Prospect. No significant core loss or sample recovery problems are observed in the drill core.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked

representative nature of the samples

against the depth given on the core blocks and rod counts are routinely carried out by the driller.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

No sample bias has been established.

fine/coarse material.

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Geological logging of samples followed company and industry common practice. Qualitative logging of samples included (but not

limited to); lithology, mineralogy, alteration, veining and weathering. Diamond core logging included additional fields such as

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

structure and geotechnical parameters.

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

Magnetic Susceptibility measurements were taken for each 0.5 m diamond core interval.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

For diamond core, information on structure type, dip, dip direction, texture, shape and fill material has been recorded in the

logs. RQD data has been recorded on selected diamond holes. Handheld XRF analysis was completed at 50 cm intervals on

diamond core.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

All logging is quantitative, based on visual field estimates. Systematic photography of the diamond core in the wet and dry form

costean, channel, etc) photography.

was completed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged

All diamond drill holes were logged in full.

Detailed diamond core logging, with digital capture was conducted for 100% of the core by Impact's on-site geologist.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

techniques and sample

All core samples were sampled by half core. Selected intervals of quarter core will be selected for check assays if required.

preparation

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

No RC drilling results are reported.

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Company procedures were followed to ensure sub-sampling adequacy and consistency. These included (but were not limited

sample preparation technique.

to) daily work place inspections of sampling equipment and practices, as well as sub-sample duplicates ("field duplicates").

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

Laboratory QC procedures for rock sample and diamond drill core assays involve the use of internal certified reference material

maximise representivity of samples.

as assay standards, along with blanks, duplicates and replicates.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

Rock and Soil Samples

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

Field duplicates were taken at selected sample sites.

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

Diamond Core Samples

Quarter core duplicate samples are taken randomly every 50 samples. Sample sizes at Red Hill are considered adequate due to

being sampled.

mineralisation style.

Quality of assay data

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

An industry standard fire assay technique for samples using lead collection with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS)

and laboratory tests

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or

finish was used for gold and aqua regia digest for base metals and silver.

total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

No geophysical tools were used to determine material element concentrations. A handheld XRF was used for qualitative

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

analysis only.

derivation, etc.

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,

Rock Chip Samples

For the rock chips, quality control procedures for assays were followed via internal laboratory protocols. Accuracy and precision

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

are within acceptable limits.

of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Diamond Drill Samples

Reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into every batch of samples at a rate of 1 in every 50 samples.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

The results have not been verified by independent or alternative companies. This is not required at this stage of exploration.

sampling and assaying

alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

No drilling results are reported.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

Primary assay data for rock chips has been entered into standard Excel templates for plotting in Mapinfo. All historical drill

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

data has been entered digitally by previous explorers and verified internally by Impact.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

There are no adjustments to the assay data.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and

Sample locations and drill holes were located by hand held GPS.

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used

in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system for Broken Hill is MGA_GDA94, Zone 54.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Standard government topographic maps have been used for topographic validation.

For the diamond holes, down-hole single shot surveys were conducted by the drilling contractor. Surveys were conducted at 15

m, 30 m and then approximately every 30 m down-hole.

Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Sample spacing for the soil survey was on a 50 m by 50 m grid.

Reconnaissance drill spacing is approximately 200 m.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Estimations of grade and tonnes have not yet been made.

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Sample compositing has not been applied.

Orientation of data in

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Not relevant to soil and rock chip results.

relation to geological

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

The orientation of mineralisation in RHD001 yet to be determined.

structure

the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

Not relevant to soil and rock chip results or early stage exploration drill results.

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Chain of custody is managed by Impact Minerals Ltd. Samples for Broken Hill are delivered by Impact Minerals Ltd by courier who transports them to the laboratory for prep and assay. Whilst in storage, they are kept in a locked yard. Tracking sheets have been set up to track the progress of batches of samples.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

At this stage of exploration a review of the sampling techniques and data by an external party is not warranted.

13

SECTION 2 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements

The Broken Hill Project currently comprises 1 exploration licences covering 100 km2. The tenement is held

tenure status

or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

100% by Golden Cross Resources Ltd. Impact Minerals Limited is earning 80% of the nickel-copper-PGE rights

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or

in the licence from Golden Cross. No aboriginal sites or places have been declared or recorded over the

national park and environmental settings.

licence area. There are no national parks over the license area.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known

The tenement is in good standing with no known impediments.

impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration done by other

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

There has been no significant previous work at this prospect.

parties

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Nickel-copper-PGE sulphide mineralisation associated with an ultramafic intrusion.

Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration

results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill

holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres)

See Table in text.

of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum

All reported assays have been length weighted. No top cuts have been applied. A cut-off of approximately

and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

0.1% Cu, 0.4% Cu and 1.0% Cu has been applied for reporting of exploration results.

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results

and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such

High grade massive sulphide intervals internal to broader zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation are

aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations

reported as included intervals.

should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be

No metal equivalents have been reported.

clearly stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration

mineralisation widths and

Results.

intercept lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

The orientation of mineralisation in RHD001 is yet to be determined.

known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views.

Refer to Figures in body of text.

14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be

All results reported are representative

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other substantive exploration Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

dataincluding (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Assessment of other substantive exploration data is not yet complete however considered immaterial at this stage.

Further workThe nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions

or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Follow up work programmes will be subject to interpretation of results which is ongoing.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the

main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive

Source: IPT ASX Release - 18 December 2020

15

Disclaimer

Impact Minerals Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
03:18aIMPACT MINERALS : Significant Porphyry Copper Gold Targets confirmed near the Bo..
PU
04/22IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - March 2020 Quarterly Report
AQ
04/21IMPACT MINERALS : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
04/09Impact Minerals Limited - BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION
AQ
04/08IMPACT MINERALS : Broken Hill Alliance Presentation
PU
04/02IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED : - Company Update
AQ
03/27IMPACT MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
03/10IMPACT MINERALS : Half-Year Financial Report to 31 December 2019
PU
02/27IMPACT MINERALS : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
02/25Impact to focus Broken Hill exploration on Palladium-Platinum and other PGM's..
AQ
More news
Chart IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impact Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Jones Managing Director & Director
Peter John Unsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Leo Horn Chief Operating Officer
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Anthony Ingram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED0.00%8
BHP GROUP-1.09%87 344
RIO TINTO PLC-16.33%75 840
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.45%20 014
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.61%14 264
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.19%8 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group