Impact Minerals : Trial Mining at the Blackridge Gold Project, Clermont Queensland

In addition Impact will work with Nimble to determine optimal processing routes for the other two material types in the deposit which are not suitable for dry processing: wet clay-rich material and less oxidised to fresh bedrock.

Nimble has specialist skills and equipment in both wet and in particular dry gravity gold processing technologies. Nimble believes that a large portion of the oxide material at Blackridge may potentially be dry processed and in the first instance will trial a proprietary dry processing technology with a throughput capacity of about 90 cubic metres per hour (about 150 tonnes per hour).

The bulk sampling programmes were done in conjunction with Nimble, who, encouraged by the results, subsequently approached Impact to initiate the trial mining programme.

The trial mining phase, if successful, would be major step forward in demonstrating the potential for a larger open pit mine at Blackridge and follows the recent recognition of large volumes of free-digging oxide ore with exceptional gold recoveries of more than 95% by wet gravity processing methods in recent bulk sampling programmes (IPT ASX Releases October 23rd 2018 and September 18th 2019).

In return Impact has financially de-risked the next significant stage of exploration and development of Blackridge and will also benefit from the receipt of a sliding scale Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) of up to 15% depending on the average monthly grade of gold mined.

Under the tribute agreement, signed with Queensland-based Nimble Resources Pty Ltd, Nimble will provide all set up, mining, processing and rehabilitation costs at the project.

Trial mining of up to 1,000,000 loose cubic metres (about 1.6 million tonnes) will be undertaken at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Blackridge gold project located 25 km north of Clermont in central east Queensland following an agreement for tribute mining with a private contractor (Figures 1 and 2).

Work is now in progress to finalise a Plan of Operations to be submitted to the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) for approval with mining to commence as soon as practicable afterwards. It is possible but not guaranteed that mining could commence before the end of the year. The mining process, being dry, is only operable outside of the wet season and this will reduce the operating time during the year. Further details will be released as appropriate.

Impact Minerals Limited Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said "This agreement is a very positive step forward for the Blackridge project. We know that the best way to determine grade in coarse gold deposits such as Blackridge is to simply start mining. This is inherently very high risk and so this agreement gives Impact a very low risk entry to mining by trial mining of only a modest part of the mineralised area which extends over at least 1,500 metres along trend. In addition Impact, under the royalty payment provisions will receive at least a modest cash flow from the trial".

"Having worked with Nimble Resources for the past 18 months Impact has established that the company is a very capable operator and we look forward to working with them and starting the trial as quickly as practicable. The use of their dry processing technology in the first instance also significantly decreases the environmental risk and the large water requirements for a wet processing plant. Impact will also continue to assess other processing alternatives for other material types which are key targets for the larger scale potential at Blackridge" he said.

ABOUT THE TRIAL MINING AND TRIBUTE AGREEMENT

The trial mining programme has been capped at 1,000,000 (one million) loose cubic metres of oxide material over a maximum 3 year period. This is approximately 1.6 million tonnes (IPT ASX Release September 18th 2019).

As an example, one million cubic metres represents an area of about 310 metres by 310 metres in size and which is about 10 metres thick. Figure 1 shows such an area for comparison although it is emphasised that this is NOT where the mining will occur. It is evident that only a relatively small proportion of the potentially mineralised area at the project will be mined during the trial mining period.

Accordingly should this phase of work be successful Impact will retain its ownership of the project for a potentially larger development.

The mining will commence on Impact's 100% owned fully granted mining lease ML2386 (Figure 1) and progress to the other mining lease applications as and when they are granted and, subject to statutory approvals, this is expected to be later this year. Final negotiations for landowner compensation and two Native Title agreements required on ML100159 and ML100160 are in progress.

Impact will receive a sliding Net Smelter Royalty depending on the average grade mined each month (and net of any state royalties) that will vary from a minimum of 2.5% NSR for an average grade mined of up to 0.25 g/m3 to a maximum of 15% NSR for an average mined grade of more than 1 g/m3.