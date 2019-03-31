Impact Minerals : Two Kilometre Long Target for High Grade Gold-Silver-Base Metal Mineralisation identified at Clermont Gold Project, Queensland

Date: 1 April 2019
Number: 622/010419
TWO KILOMETRE LONG TARGET FOR HIGH GRADE GOLD-SILVER-BASE METAL MINERALISATION IDENTIFIED AT CLERMONT GOLD PROJECT, QUEENSLAND
First diamond drill hole at the project delivers stand out drill intercept of 0.7 metres
at 10.9 g/t gold, 146 g/t silver, 8.3% zinc and 5.1% lead in epithermal vein.
Drill hole lies at southern edge of a two kilometre long target for further high grade
mineralisation identified from zoned metal assemblages in drill assay data.
Metal assemblage and vein textures are characteristic of epithermal veins related to magmatic fluids sourced from a porphyry intrusion of intermediate composition.
Target zone lies between a core/proximal zone of Cu-Mo-Bi-Te-W close to the
parent intrusion and a distal epithermal zone of As-Ag-Sb+/-Au.
Major programme of close spaced drilling to identify high grade shoots required.
Figure 1. 3-D View looking towards the north west along the Retro Fault Zone showing high grade drill intercept at the end of a 2 km long target zone for high grade gold. The figure shows drill traces and 3D shells of the Z-scores for various metal assemblages and highlighting a proximal to distal transition from Retro, with an interpreted parent intrusion at depth, to Retro Extended.
A two kilometre long target zone for high grade shoots of epithermal gold-silver-base metal
mineralisation has been identified at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) 100% owned Clermont gold project located in a prolific epithermal-intrusion related gold-silver belt in central Queensland, host to world class gold deposits such as Pajingo (Vera-Nancy) (>5 Moz of gold produced), Mt Leyshon (>3 Moz) and Mt Wright (>1 Moz) (Figures 1 and 2).
The target has been identified from a pattern of strong metal zonation in drill hole assay data over at least 4 kilometres of strike of the Retro Fault Zone and a stand out drill intercept of high grade gold-silver- base metals at the southern edge of the target (Figures 1 and 2).
The metal zonation is characteristic of epithermal mineralisation directly related to magmatic fluids released from a porphyry intrusion of intermediate composition and similar to the zonation associated with the world class Pachuca polymetallic mining district in Mexico.
In addition the vein system has a strong structural control and the focus of future drilling will be to identify thicker high grade shoots along the Retro Fault Zone.
This new interpretation is mostly based on new assay data from a drill programme completed in late 2018 which included the first diamond drill hole and the first full suite multi-element assays at the project.
Until this programme little was known in detail about both the nature of the gold- silver-base metal mineralisation and also the structural controls on the quartz veins.
Details on the drill programme and the interpretation which was completed in conjunction with well respected epithermal and porphyry consultant Dr Gregg Morrison, can be found at the end of the report.
Figure 2. Location of the Clermont Project in the Drummond Basin, central Queensland.
DRILL PROGRAMME DELIVERS TWO BREAKTHROUGH OUTCOMES
Four targets were tested in the drill programme: Retro Extended; Rosewood; Retro and Snakegrass. Drill hole locations and key intercepts are shown in Figure 3 and in the tables at the end of the report (ASX 15th May 2018, 18th July 2018 and Invictus Gold Limited 21st January 2013). No significant results were returned from Snakegrass which is outside the main Retro Fault Zone (RFZ) and the soil geochemistry anomaly tested is unexplained (Figure 3).
The drill programme delivered two breakthrough outcomes for the project:
1.A very encouraging high grade gold-silver-base metal intercept at Retro Extended in the diamond drill hole with confirmation of epithermal textures and the nature of the sulphide mineralisation.
2.Recognition that the high grade intercept lies at the southern end of a two kilometre long target zone for further high grade mineralisation identified in a distinctive pattern of metal zonation along the RFZ.
Figure 3. Image of Gradient Array IP resisitivity data along the Retro Fault Zone showing soil anomalies, drill targets and key drill results.
Warmer colours are high
resistivity zones and are likely to represent zones of quartz veins. Also shown are the four drill targets and previous relevant drill results (ASX 15th May 2018).
1. High grade drill intercept of epithermal mineralisation at Retro Extended
Diamond drill hole RTIPT016, designed to test the down dip extension of previous modest drill intercepts at Retro Extended, intersected a 2.5 metre thick zone of quartz veins containing high grade gold silver and base metals (Figure 4). This zone returned a stand out drill intercept from 229.1 metres down hole of:
2.3metres at 4 g/t gold, 59 g/t silver, 3% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.3% copper and 100 ppm bismuth including
0.7metres at 10.9 g/t gold 146 g/t silver 8.3% zinc, 5.1% lead, 0.7% copper and 310 ppm bismuth from 229.5 metres down hole.
This zone is interpreted to be the down dip extension of the thicker lower grade mineralisation intersected in previous drill holes and it appears to be in a position where the structure has a steeper dip. This indicates a strong, as yet unknown, structural control to areas of higher grade mineralisation.
Figure 4. Section 7,467,200 mN. Geology and assays for holes RTIPT016 and RTIPT007 with previous
drill results
The quartz veins show well developed mineral zonation with copper sulphide dominant at the edge of the vein through to dark brown to honey coloured zinc sulphides, and finally in the centre, colloform to crustiform quartz-chalcedony characteristic of epithermal veins (Figure 5). The copper and zinc sulphides are both intergrown with lead sulphide.
These textures indicate that the mineralisation is part of one evolving mineral system with progressive cooling of the parent fluid.
5 cm
Figure 5. Diamond drill core from 230 metres downhole in RTIPT016. Copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) is yellow coloured at base of core; brown to honey coloured zinc sulphide (sphalerite) in the centre; and colloform to crustiform quartz-chalcedony in upper right.
In addition two hornblende porphyry dykes are present just below the quartz veins and within the Retro Fault Zone and these are interpreted to be likely sourced from a crystalllising intrusion driving the entire system (Figure 4).
In addition two further holes at Retro Extended returned encouraging results: RTIPT007 and 008.
Hole RTIPT007 was drilled above Hole 016 (Figure 4) and returned an intercept of:
7 metres at 1.2 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver and 0.2% zinc from 156 metres down hole including
3 metres at 2.2 g/t gold, 25 g/t silver, 0.36% zinc and 0.15% copper.
