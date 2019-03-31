Impact Minerals : Two Kilometre Long Target for High Grade Gold-Silver-Base Metal Mineralisation identified at Clermont Gold Project, Queensland

Figure 1. 3-D View looking towards the north west along the Retro Fault Zone showing high grade drill intercept at the end of a 2 km long target zone for high grade gold. The figure shows drill traces and 3D shells of the Z-scores for various metal assemblages and highlighting a proximal to distal transition from Retro, with an interpreted parent intrusion at depth, to Retro Extended.

Target zone lies between a core/proximal zone of Cu-Mo-Bi-Te-W close to the

Metal assemblage and vein textures are characteristic of epithermal veins related to magmatic fluids sourced from a porphyry intrusion of intermediate composition.

Drill hole lies at southern edge of a two kilometre long target for further high grade

First diamond drill hole at the project delivers stand out drill intercept of 0.7 metres

A two kilometre long target zone for high grade shoots of epithermal gold-silver-base metal

mineralisation has been identified at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) 100% owned Clermont gold project located in a prolific epithermal-intrusion related gold-silver belt in central Queensland, host to world class gold deposits such as Pajingo (Vera-Nancy) (>5 Moz of gold produced), Mt Leyshon (>3 Moz) and Mt Wright (>1 Moz) (Figures 1 and 2).

The target has been identified from a pattern of strong metal zonation in drill hole assay data over at least 4 kilometres of strike of the Retro Fault Zone and a stand out drill intercept of high grade gold-silver- base metals at the southern edge of the target (Figures 1 and 2).

The metal zonation is characteristic of epithermal mineralisation directly related to magmatic fluids released from a porphyry intrusion of intermediate composition and similar to the zonation associated with the world class Pachuca polymetallic mining district in Mexico.

In addition the vein system has a strong structural control and the focus of future drilling will be to identify thicker high grade shoots along the Retro Fault Zone.

This new interpretation is mostly based on new assay data from a drill programme completed in late 2018 which included the first diamond drill hole and the first full suite multi-element assays at the project.

Until this programme little was known in detail about both the nature of the gold- silver-base metal mineralisation and also the structural controls on the quartz veins.

Details on the drill programme and the interpretation which was completed in conjunction with well respected epithermal and porphyry consultant Dr Gregg Morrison, can be found at the end of the report.

Figure 2. Location of the Clermont Project in the Drummond Basin, central Queensland.