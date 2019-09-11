IMPACT Silver : intersects 2.14m of 418 g/t Silver and 1.58m of 1,393 g/t Silver Extending the San Ramon Mine to depth at Zacualpan, Mexico

HOLE No. FROM

(m) TO

(m) INTERVAL

(m) TRUE_WIDTH

(m) Ag

ppm Au

ppm Pb

% Zn% ZONE MPZ-284-19 60.89 64.08 3.19 2.62 321.0 0.38 0.19 0.60 Inmaculada MPZ-285-19 48.44 50.17 1.73 1.58 1392.7 2.15 2.37 6.37 Inmaculada MPZ-285-19 63.13 64.60 1.47 1.38 305.0 0.97 0.66 1.74 MPZ-286-19 67.70 71.90 4.20 3.66 78.8 0.19 2.30 4.09 Inmaculada MPZ-287-19 65.55 68.00 2.45 2.14 418.0 0.07 0.46 0.49 Inmaculada MPZ-288-19 48.80 51.30 2.50 1.87 214.1 0.87 0.12 0.30 MPZ-288-19 70.80 72.70 1.90 1.47 317.3 0.05 0.35 0.38 Inmaculada MPZ-289-19 70.70 72.39 1.69 1.22 56.9 0.16 0.95 4.00 Inmaculada MPZ-289-19 52.15 54.20 2.05 1.02 150.7 0.13 0.45 0.80

IMPACT Silver Corp. ('IMPACT' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from underground drilling which have extended the mineralization 50m to depth at the San Ramon Mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, central Mexico. The zone remains open to depth and along strike for further extension. Results from these new drill holes are as follows:The San Ramon mine has produced for 14 years and continues to yield more silver mineralization. The San Ramon Deeps zone continues down to the southeast extending the known mineralized system to a depth of 1,611 m above sea level. Known mineralization over the total San Ramon workings has a down dip length of over 500m. Further drilling is planned to further test the extent of this prolific zone.

The San Ramon Mine is located five kilometers southeast of IMPACT's 535 tonne per day Guadalupe processing plant in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District of central Mexico. It commenced production in 2005 on the San Ramon Upper Zone and in 2014 on the San Ramon Deeps Zone located at depth. The drill holes in this news release intersected the vein systems at depth and to the southeast of the current mine workings. In total, mining has occurred on 27 working levels over a vertical distance of 430 meters on three subparallel vein systems. A vertical section through the San Ramon mine and drill holes is attached to this news release or can be viewed on the company website at http://www.impactsilver.com/i/maps/SanRamon-Extension-Aug-2019-IPTSilver.pdf)

Wojtek Jakubowski, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43 101, approved the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER CORP

IMPACT Silver Corp. is successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico. During the past 13 years over 9.4 Moz of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of $180 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 TPD, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a NI-43-101 compliant resource that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database at Zacualpan with over 5,000 old mine workings, assays for over 34,000 rock samples and over 54,000 drill core samples, analyses for over 50,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI43 101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI43 101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.