Impact Silver : Unaware Of Any Material Change

IMPACT Silver Corp. ('IMPACT' or the 'Company, At the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About IMPACT Silver:

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years over 10 Moz of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of over $175 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines and one open pit feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 tpd, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') compliant resource of over 4.5 Moz Silver, 48 million lbs Zinc and 21 million lbs Lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database with over 5,000 old mine workings, assayed over 34,000 rock samples and over 54,000 drill core samples, analysed over 50,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

