IMPACT Silver Corp.    IPT

IMPACT SILVER CORP.

(IPT)
Impact Silver : Unaware Of Any Material Change

07/21/2020 | 11:21am EDT
IMPACT Silver Corp. ('IMPACT' or the 'Company, At the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About IMPACT Silver:

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years over 10 Moz of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of over $175 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines and one open pit feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 tpd, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') compliant resource of over 4.5 Moz Silver, 48 million lbs Zinc and 21 million lbs Lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database with over 5,000 old mine workings, assayed over 34,000 rock samples and over 54,000 drill core samples, analysed over 50,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

'Frederick W. Davidson'

Frederick W. Davidson
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:
Jerry Huang
CFO & Investor Relations
(604) 681-0172 or inquiries@impactsilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Disclaimer

IMPACT Silver Corp. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:20:11 UTC
