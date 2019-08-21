Log in
IMPALA PLATINUM : Conversion of all outstanding U.S.$250,000,000 3.25 per cent. Convertible bonds due 2022

08/21/2019 | 07:13am EDT

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

JSE 2022 Convertible Bond ISIN: ZAE000247458

JSE 2022 Convertible Bond Code: IMCB22

FSE 2022 Convertible Bond ISIN: XS1623614572

FSE 2022 Convertible Bond Code: 162361457 ("Implats")

CONVERSION OF ALL OUTSTANDING U.S.$250,000,000 3.25 PER CENT. CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022

Implats announces that on 13 August 2019, it received a conversion notice from the holder of the last of the outstanding U.S.$250,000,000 3.25 per cent. convertible bonds due 2022 (the "Bonds") to exercise its Conversion Rights as defined in, and in accordance with, the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions") to convert the Bond into ordinary shares in Implats (the "Ordinary Shares").

On 14 August 2019, the conversion took place and 51,404 new Ordinary Shares will be issued in respect of the conversion of this Bond, and admitted to trading on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Equity Market on 27 August 2019.

The newly issued Ordinary Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, Implats' enlarged issued share capital comprises 799,034,147 Ordinary Shares. As at the date hereof, Implats holds 16,233,994 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

As a result of this conversion, all of the Bonds originally issued have been converted into Ordinary Shares and no longer remain outstanding.

21 August 2019

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:12:07 UTC
