Impala Platinum : Implats' Rustenburg and Marula operations reach wage settlement

11/15/2019 | 06:00am EST

NEWS RELEASE

IMPLATS' RUSTENBURG AND MARULA OPERATIONS REACH WAGE SETTLEMENT

Johannesburg, 15 November 2019: Implats' operating subsidiaries - Impala Platinum Limited's Rustenburg operations and Marula Platinum Limited - have signed a three-year wage settlement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) effective from 1 July 2019.

Implats Chief Executive, Nico Muller, said: "I am enormously encouraged by the mutual respect shown by all parties during our negotiations. Developing Implats' relationship with our employees remains a strategic imperative at the Group and this agreement secures a meaningful period of stability for our employees and the business. This positions us to capitalise on buoyant PGM markets and further advances our strategy of pursuing value over volume for the long-termbenefit of all stakeholders"

Implats Group Executive: People, Lee-Ann Samuel, said: "We are so pleased to have reached a settlement that is both fair and sustainable and that takes into account the inflationary pressures our employees face in their daily lives and the vital role they play in our success. The wage negotiation process, while undoubtedly robust, was conducted in a respectful and amicable manner, and is a testament to how our relationship with AMCU has developed."

The settlement agreement assures employees of increases to all major components of remuneration over the next three years, including basic salaries, living-out and home- ownership allowances, medical aid and pension fund contributions. The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of c.7% and takes into consideration the reality of inflationary pressures faced by our employees.

This agreement secures three years of stability at Implats' operating entities and has been achieved through a collaborative process typified by mutual respect and consideration and without requiring intervention or mediation by third parties. The agreement removes substantial uncertainty for our employees and allows a singular focus on the pursuit of safe and sustainable production.

ENDS

Ref: …IR/Press/Executive communication

Queries:

Johan Theron

Emma Townshend

E-mail: johan.theron@implats.co.za

E-mail : emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T: +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M: +27 (0) 82 809 0166

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

Alice Lourens

E-mail: alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

‐ 2 ‐

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:59:05 UTC
