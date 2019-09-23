Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Impala Platinum Holdings Limited    IMPJ   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMPJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Impala Platinum : Implats - notice of annual general meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:42am EDT

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

("Implats" or "group" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the sixty-third annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of the Company will be held at the Company's head office in the Boardroom, 2nd Floor, 2 Fricker Road, Illovo, Johannesburg at 11:00 on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

Salient dates of the AGM

The notice of the AGM has been distributed to the Company's shareholders who were recorded as such in the Company's register of shareholders on Friday, 6 September 2019, being the distribution record date used to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website at http://www.implats.co.za/agm.php.

The record date for shareholders to be registered in the register of the Company for purposes of being entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM is Friday, 11 October 2019 ("Voting Record Date"). Accordingly, the last date to trade in order to be registered in the Company's register of shareholders on the Voting Record Date shall be Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Although shareholders are entitled to lodge proxy forms prior to the commencement of voting on respective resolutions, forms of proxy should preferably be lodged by no later than 11:00 on Monday, 21 October 2019.

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail: johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Emma Townshend

E-mail : emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

Alice Lourens

E-mail: alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

23 September 2019

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS L
06:42aIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats - notice of annual general meeting
PU
09/05S.Africa's rand rallies for third day as global risk-on adds to GDP boost
RE
09/05Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
RE
09/05Implats Reports FY19 Swing to Net Profit
DJ
09/05IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED - I : Annual results for the full year ended 30..
PU
09/04Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
RE
08/28South Africa's rand dips as investors tread cautiously, stocks up
RE
08/21IMPALA PLATINUM : Conversion of all outstanding U.S.$250,000,000 3.25 per cent. ..
PU
08/15Implats expects annual profit helped by metals prices
RE
08/15IMPALA PLATINUM : Trading statement for the year ended 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 62 208 M
EBIT 2020 8 516 M
Net income 2020 8 710 M
Finance 2020 10 163 M
Yield 2020 2,07%
P/E ratio 2020 7,72x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 73 234 M
Chart IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 91,29  ZAR
Last Close Price 93,56  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Alastair S. Macfarlane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED159.24%4 902
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD69.46%15 876
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 374
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 524
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.31.81%5 984
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.11.34%3 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group