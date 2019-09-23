Impala Platinum : Implats - notice of annual general meeting

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

("Implats" or "group" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the sixty-third annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of the Company will be held at the Company's head office in the Boardroom, 2nd Floor, 2 Fricker Road, Illovo, Johannesburg at 11:00 on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

Salient dates of the AGM

The notice of the AGM has been distributed to the Company's shareholders who were recorded as such in the Company's register of shareholders on Friday, 6 September 2019, being the distribution record date used to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website at http://www.implats.co.za/agm.php.

The record date for shareholders to be registered in the register of the Company for purposes of being entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM is Friday, 11 October 2019 ("Voting Record Date"). Accordingly, the last date to trade in order to be registered in the Company's register of shareholders on the Voting Record Date shall be Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Although shareholders are entitled to lodge proxy forms prior to the commencement of voting on respective resolutions, forms of proxy should preferably be lodged by no later than 11:00 on Monday, 21 October 2019.

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail: johan.theron@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43

+27 (0) 82 809 0166

Emma Townshend

E-mail : emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

Alice Lourens

E-mail: alice.lourens@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9033/43

+27 (0) 82 498 3608

23 September 2019

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking