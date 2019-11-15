Impala Platinum : Implats reaches a three-year wage settlement

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

JSE alpha code: IMPCB

("Implats" or the "Company")

IMPLATS REACHES A THREE-YEAR WAGE SETTLEMENT

Implats' operating subsidiaries - Impala Platinum Limited's Rustenburg operations and Marula Platinum Limited - have signed a three-year wage settlement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

The settlement is effective from 1 July 2019 and assures employees of increases to all major components of remuneration over the next three years including basic salaries, living-out and home-ownership allowances, medical aid and pension fund contributions. The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of c.7% and takes into consideration the reality of inflationary pressures faced by our employees.

This agreement secures three years of stability at Implats' operating entities and has been achieved through a collaborative process typified by mutual respect and consideration and without requiring intervention or mediation by third parties. The agreement removes substantial uncertainty for our employees and allows a singular focus on the pursuit of safe and sustainable production.