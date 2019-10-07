Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Impala Platinum Holdings Limited    IMPJ   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMPJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/04
103.21 ZAR   +0.78%
12:02pIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats - acquisiton announcement
PU
12:00pImpala Platinum to Buy North American Palladium for $750 Million
DJ
11:49aImpala Platinum to Acquire North American Palladium Ltd. for C$1.01 Billion
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Impala Platinum to Acquire North American Palladium Ltd. for C$1.01 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:49am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) said Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in North American Palladium Ltd. for 1.01 billion Canadian dollars (US$758.5 million).

The South African miner, known as Implats, said that the total consideration implies a blended offer price of C$16.77 a share, and that it would finance the acquisition using a combination of its existing cash, proceeds from a metal prepayment of excess inventory, and a loan of US$350 million.

The company said the acquisition will align Implats' production mix output to more closely match the expected composition of both current and forecast 3E--platinum, palladium and rhodium--demand and increase Implats' participation in global primary palladium supply, while not contributing to the further expansion of supply.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.78% 103.21 End-of-day quote.185.98%
PALLADIUM -0.23% 1659.47 Delayed Quote.31.71%
PLATINUM 0.24% 881.22 Delayed Quote.10.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS L
12:02pIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats - acquisiton announcement
PU
12:00pImpala Platinum to Buy North American Palladium for $750 Million
DJ
11:49aImpala Platinum to Acquire North American Palladium Ltd. for C$1.01 Billion
DJ
09/23IMPALA PLATINUM : Implats - notice of annual general meeting
PU
09/05S.Africa's rand rallies for third day as global risk-on adds to GDP boost
RE
09/05Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
RE
09/05Implats Reports FY19 Swing to Net Profit
DJ
09/05IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED - I : Annual results for the full year ended 30..
PU
09/05IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
09/05IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 64 245 M
EBIT 2020 13 482 M
Net income 2020 9 444 M
Finance 2020 11 649 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 80 793 M
Chart IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 99,43  ZAR
Last Close Price 103,21  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerhard Potgieter Chief Operating Officer
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED185.98%4 920
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED93.23%15 804
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 275
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 605
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.23.95%5 525
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.8.58%3 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group