Impala Platinum to Acquire North American Palladium Ltd. for C$1.01 Billion

By Adriano Marchese

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) said Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in North American Palladium Ltd. for 1.01 billion Canadian dollars (US$758.5 million).

The South African miner, known as Implats, said that the total consideration implies a blended offer price of C$16.77 a share, and that it would finance the acquisition using a combination of its existing cash, proceeds from a metal prepayment of excess inventory, and a loan of US$350 million.

The company said the acquisition will align Implats' production mix output to more closely match the expected composition of both current and forecast 3E--platinum, palladium and rhodium--demand and increase Implats' participation in global primary palladium supply, while not contributing to the further expansion of supply.

