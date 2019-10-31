Implats Reports Drop In Gross Tons Milled in 1Q

By Adriano Marchese

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) said Thursday that gross production fell in its first quarter compared with a year earlier, but that it has delivered production at Impala, Marula and Zimplats to plan.

The South African miner, known as Implats, milled 5.2 million gross metric tons in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 5.3 million tons a year earlier. It said this decline was largely due to lower production from Impala Rustenburg's 1 shaft. It said production was also harmed by a mill failure at Mimosa as well as scheduled maintenance and metallurgical challenges at Two Rivers.

Platinum concentrate remained unchanged from the prior comparable quarter at 280,000 ounces.

