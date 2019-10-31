Log in
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMPJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/30
103.45 ZAR   +3.66%
Implats Reports Drop In Gross Tons Milled in 1Q

10/31/2019 | 02:22am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) said Thursday that gross production fell in its first quarter compared with a year earlier, but that it has delivered production at Impala, Marula and Zimplats to plan.

The South African miner, known as Implats, milled 5.2 million gross metric tons in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 5.3 million tons a year earlier. It said this decline was largely due to lower production from Impala Rustenburg's 1 shaft. It said production was also harmed by a mill failure at Mimosa as well as scheduled maintenance and metallurgical challenges at Two Rivers.

Platinum concentrate remained unchanged from the prior comparable quarter at 280,000 ounces.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.66% 103.45 End-of-day quote.186.64%
PLATINUM 0.49% 927.58 Delayed Quote.16.52%
ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 10.8 End-of-day quote.74.19%
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED186.64%5 406
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED106.22%19 047
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 092
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 648
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.15.85%5 224
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.6.92%3 411
