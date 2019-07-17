Impala Platinum : Implats Invites Holders of $250 Million in Bonds to Exercise Conversion Rights Early

Log in
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR)

(IMPUY)
07/17/2019 | 05:27am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) on Wednesday said that it is seeking the early conversion of its $250 million worth of bonds as it benefits from rising platinum-group metal prices.

The South African mining company, known as Implats, said that it was inviting bond holders to exercise their conversion rights ahead of the 2022 due date so as to help strengthen its balance sheet.

Implats said that optimization of its balance sheet by reducing and restructuring its existing debt is key to the company's goal of becoming a profitable, sustainable and competitive business with clear capital allocation priorities. Ultimately this will mean a return to a dividend paying position, Implats said.

"Rising rand [platinum group metal] pricing and the reported improvement in operational delivery at Implats has had the dual benefit of both improving free cash flow generation and substantial share-price appreciation," Chief Executive Nico Muller said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) End-of-day quote.
PLATINUM -0.55% 834.43 Delayed Quote.6.18%
About