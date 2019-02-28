Log in
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR)

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR)

(IMPUY)
My previous session
News 
News

Impala Platinum : Swung to 1st Half Net Profit on Improved Sales, Prices

02/28/2019 | 01:35am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) on Thursday said it swung to net profit in the first half of fiscal 2019 following increased sales volumes and higher platinum group metals prices.

The South African mining company, known as Implats, made a net profit of 2.31 billion South African rand ($166 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31 compared with a net loss of ZAR163 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in the first half of the financial year rose to 36% to ZAR23.52 billion, Implats said.

Implats's headline profit--the company's preferred metric, which strips out one-off costs--for the period was ZAR2.23 billion compared with a headline loss of ZAR150 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Headline earnings per share were ZAR3.10.

Implats said its first-half financial performance was pushed higher by a stronger group-wide performance, aided by a higher platinum-group metal basket price, with significant increases seen in palladium, rhodium and nickel.

Going into the second half of the year, the company said pressures facing the South African platinum industry remain largely unchanged but added that the medium term outlook has improved.

The company backed its full-year refined production guidance at 1.5 million-1.6 million platinum ounces.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin 

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 303 M
EBIT 2018 -25,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,70  
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Alastair S. Macfarlane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR)0
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%6 001
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)16.62%5 999
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 739
CAMECO CORP3.29%4 725
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-15.19%893
