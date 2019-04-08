Log in
Impax Asset Management : AUM Update

0
04/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Impax Asset Management Group plc - Q2 AUM update

London, 8 April 2019 - Impax Asset Management Group plc ('Impax' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed specialist investor focused on a more sustainable economy, today provides an update of the development of its assets under discretionary and advisory management ('AUM') for the second quarter of its financial year.

On 31 March 2019, the Company's AUM totalled £13.3 billion (US$17.3 billion), representing an increase of 15 per cent over the quarter and 6 per cent since the start of the Company's financial year on 1 October 2018.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, commented:

'It has been a strong start to 2019 for Impax. The transition to a more sustainable global economy is yielding a wide range of attractive investment opportunities, and our specialist expertise in this area continues to resonate with asset owners around the world. At a time when many investment managers are experiencing sustained outflows, Impax is attracting a high level of new subscriptions from multiple channels.'

The table below sets out further details of the movements in the Company's AUM for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Impax Asset Management Ltd

Impax Asset Management AIFM Ltd

Impax Asset Management LLC2

AUM Movement

3 months to 31 March 2019

Thematic equity funds

Real asset funds1

Fixed income, smart beta, US equity funds

Reconciliation3

Total firm

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total AUM at 31 December 2018

8,498

454

3,088

(483)

11,557

Net flows

563

-

15

(49)

529

Market movement, FX and performance

1,000

(18)

250

(64)

1,168

Total AUM at 31 March 2019

10,060

436

3,354

(596)

13,253

1 Real Assets comprise Private Equity and Property funds

2 Previously named Pax World Management LLC

3 Avoidance of double count of Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund and Pax Global Opportunities Fund

Enquiries:

Karen Wagg, Director of Communications

Impax Asset Management Group plc

k.wagg@impaxam.com

+44 (0) 20 3912 3142

Ian Simm, Chief Executive

Impax Asset Management Group plc

+44 (0) 20 3912 3000

Gay Collins / Louis Supple

Montfort Communications

impax@montfort.london

+44 (0) 77 98 62 62 82

Guy Wiehahn / Rishi Shah, Nominated Adviser

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Notes to Editors - About Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management manages or advises on both listed and real asset strategies. The Company's investments are based on the strong conviction that population dynamics, resource scarcity, inadequate infrastructure and environmental constraints will profoundly shape global markets, creating investment risks and opportunities. Impax expects that these trends, reflecting the transition towards a more sustainable global economy, will drive earnings growth for well-positioned companies. Impax's proprietary investment framework identifies and calibrates the rising risks and expanding opportunities from this transition and guides the search for investments that will deliver long term outperformance.

Issued in the UK by Impax Asset Management Group plc, whose shares are quoted on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. Impax Asset Management Group plc is registered in England & Wales, number 03262305. AUM relates to Impax Asset Management Limited, Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited and Impax Asset Management LLC. Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Impax Asset Management Group plc. Please note that the information provided and links from it should not be relied upon for investment purposes. For further information please visit www.impaxam.com.

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:47:02 UTC
