Impax Asset Management : AUM Update

Impax Asset Management Group plc - Q2 AUM update

London, 8 April 2019 - Impax Asset Management Group plc ('Impax' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed specialist investor focused on a more sustainable economy, today provides an update of the development of its assets under discretionary and advisory management ('AUM') for the second quarter of its financial year.

On 31 March 2019, the Company's AUM totalled £13.3 billion (US$17.3 billion), representing an increase of 15 per cent over the quarter and 6 per cent since the start of the Company's financial year on 1 October 2018.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, commented:

'It has been a strong start to 2019 for Impax. The transition to a more sustainable global economy is yielding a wide range of attractive investment opportunities, and our specialist expertise in this area continues to resonate with asset owners around the world. At a time when many investment managers are experiencing sustained outflows, Impax is attracting a high level of new subscriptions from multiple channels.'

The table below sets out further details of the movements in the Company's AUM for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Impax Asset Management Ltd Impax Asset Management AIFM Ltd Impax Asset Management LLC2 AUM Movement 3 months to 31 March 2019 Thematic equity funds Real asset funds1 Fixed income, smart beta, US equity funds Reconciliation3 Total firm £m £m £m £m £m Total AUM at 31 December 2018 8,498 454 3,088 (483) 11,557 Net flows 563 - 15 (49) 529 Market movement, FX and performance 1,000 (18) 250 (64) 1,168 Total AUM at 31 March 2019 10,060 436 3,354 (596) 13,253

1 Real Assets comprise Private Equity and Property funds

2 Previously named Pax World Management LLC

3 Avoidance of double count of Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund and Pax Global Opportunities Fund

