IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC (IPX)
Impax Asset Management : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement

09/12/2018 | 11:48am CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - REPLACEMENT

The following amendment has been made to the 'Holding(s) in Company' announcement released on 11 September 2018 at 15.59 under RNS No 4613A

Addition of the table:

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

4.74%

0.35%

5.09%

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Impax Asset Management Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

07/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

10/09/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.74%

0.35%

5.09%

130,415,087

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0004905260

6,192,697

4.74%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,192,697

4.74%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

457,511

0.35%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

457,511

0.35%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting TeamJana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

10 September, 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

4.74%

0.35%

5.09%

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:47:08 UTC
