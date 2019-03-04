Log in
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC

(IPX)
Impax Asset Management : Related Party Transaction

03/04/2019 | 03:05am EST

Impax Asset Management Group plc

Related Party Transaction

Investment Management Delegation Agreement

Impax Asset Management Group plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Impax Asset Management Limited ('IAM'), has entered into an investment management delegation agreement with BNP Paribas Asset Management France ('BNPP AM France'), a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding ('BNPP'), whereby IAM will provide investment management services to BNPP AM Francein relation to a client mandate for a Luxembourg-based client of BNPP AM France. Theinvestment management delegation agreementprovides inter alia for BNPP AM France to pay a fee to IAM for this service (the 'Transaction'). The fees payable by BNPP AM France to IAM, to be paid quarterly, shall be calculated as a percentage of the assets under management in relation to BNPP AM France's client.

As BNPP is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined under the AIM Rules, and BNPP AM Franceis an associate of BNPP as defined under the AIM Rules, the entry into the investment management delegation agreement constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules.

The independent directors of the Company, having consulted with Peel Hunt LLP in its capacity as the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules, consider the terms of the Transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Independent directors in relation to the matter are all of the directors of the Company except Arnaud de Servigny who is not considered independent because of his role as non-executive director at BNPP AM France.

LEI number: 213800AJDNW4S2B7E680

Enquiries:

Karen Wagg, Director of Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 3912 3142

Impax Asset Management Group plc

k.wagg@impaxam.com

Ian Simm

Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 20 3912 3000 (switchboard)

Impax Asset Management Group plc

7th floor, 30 Panton Street

London SW1Y 4AJ

www.impaxam.com

Gay Collins/Louis Supple

Montfort Communications Tel: + 44 (0) 207798 626282 + 44 (0) 20 3770 7914

impax@montfort.london

Guy Wiehahn or Rishi Shah Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8893
Nominated Adviser and Broker
Peel Hunt LLP

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:04:09 UTC
