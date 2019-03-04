Impax Asset Management : Related Party Transaction

Impax Asset Management Group plc

Related Party Transaction

Investment Management Delegation Agreement

Impax Asset Management Group plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Impax Asset Management Limited ('IAM'), has entered into an investment management delegation agreement with BNP Paribas Asset Management France ('BNPP AM France'), a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding ('BNPP'), whereby IAM will provide investment management services to BNPP AM Francein relation to a client mandate for a Luxembourg-based client of BNPP AM France. Theinvestment management delegation agreementprovides inter alia for BNPP AM France to pay a fee to IAM for this service (the 'Transaction'). The fees payable by BNPP AM France to IAM, to be paid quarterly, shall be calculated as a percentage of the assets under management in relation to BNPP AM France's client.

As BNPP is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined under the AIM Rules, and BNPP AM Franceis an associate of BNPP as defined under the AIM Rules, the entry into the investment management delegation agreement constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules.

The independent directors of the Company, having consulted with Peel Hunt LLP in its capacity as the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules, consider the terms of the Transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Independent directors in relation to the matter are all of the directors of the Company except Arnaud de Servigny who is not considered independent because of his role as non-executive director at BNPP AM France.

LEI number: 213800AJDNW4S2B7E680

