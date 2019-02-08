Impax Asset Management : Result of Placing in Impax Asset Management Group

8 February 2019

Result of Placing in Impax Asset Management Group PLC

Placing of 1,307,000 ordinary shares in Impax Asset Management Group PLC ('Impax' or the 'Company')

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. (the 'Seller') has sold, subject to completion, 1,307,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') at a price of 200 pence per share (the 'Placing'). The Placing Shares represent approximately 1% of the Company's issued share capital.

The proceeds of the Placing are payable in cash and will be settled on a T+2 basis (unless otherwise agreed), and settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on or about 12th February 2019.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

The Ordinary Shares held by the Seller, amounting to 4,167,955 Ordinary Shares, are not being sold in the Placing and will be subject to a 90-day lock-up which is subject to certain exceptions and may otherwise only be waived with the consent of the Peel Hunt LLP and a further 90-day orderly marketing period.

Market Abuse Regulation

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

Peel Hunt LLP +44 207 478 8900

Jock Maxwell Macdonald

