Impax Asset Management Group Plc

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC (IPX)
My previous session
News 
News

Impax Asset Management : receives Circulars Investor Award during World Economic Forums Annual Meeting in Davos

01/23/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Impax receives Circulars Investor Award during World Economic Forums Annual Meeting in Davos

London, 23 January 2019 - On the evening of the 21st January 2019, in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, Impax Asset Management founder and CEO Ian Simm, was presented with the Circulars 'Investor' Award.

The Awards recognise individuals and organisations around the world in the private and public sectors, as well as civil society, that are innovatively making strides in the circular economy and trailblazing a more sustainable future.

Impax received the Investor Award "for leading the way in investment to support a transition to a more circular economy." The Judges recognised "Impax's pioneering environmental markets classification system (that) was developed in 1999 and adopted by the FTSE in 2007."

Dominic Waughray, Managing Director, Head of the Centre for Global Public Goods, at the World Economic Forum said; "Scaling the circular economy transformation is critical, and the individuals and businesses we celebrate are leading the charge."

The Circular Awards were sponsored by Accenture. Peter Lacy, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Strategy, said; "Consumers, employees, stakeholders and policymakers alike expect companies to lead with purpose around sustainability and are holding them accountable. Inaction or idleness can severely harm competitiveness, with a drop in stakeholder trust costing businesses globally US$180 billion in potential revenues. Moving to a circular economy delivers the disruptive change needed to secure a sustainable future, while enabling businesses to unlock innovation and growth. We are proud to recognise the individuals and organisations that are leading the circular movement, creating a thriving global economy."

To learn more about the Circular Awards and their seven 2019 winners visit https://thecirculars.org/our-finalists

Notes to Editors

About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £11.6 billion1 in both listed and real asset strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well- positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

We invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk.

Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

www.impaxam.com

1as of 31 December 2018

Issued in the UK by Impax Asset Management Limited, authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England & Wales, number 03583839. Impax Asset Management Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impax Asset Management Group plc. Impax Asset Management Group plc is registered in England & Wales, number 03262305.

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:28:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 76,0 M
EBIT 2019 20,5 M
Net income 2019 13,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Impax Asset Management Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Simm Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Keith Ross Falconer Chairman
Charles David Ridge Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Gerald O'Brien Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zack Wilson Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC-10.90%311
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP2.33%22 735
LEGAL & GENERAL11.04%19 810
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-0.35%11 323
AMUNDI6.61%11 285
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC4.21%8 728
