Impax Asset Management : receives Circulars Investor Award during World Economic Forums Annual Meeting in Davos

Impax receives Circulars Investor Award during World Economic Forums Annual Meeting in Davos

London, 23 January 2019 - On the evening of the 21st January 2019, in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, Impax Asset Management founder and CEO Ian Simm, was presented with the Circulars 'Investor' Award.

The Awards recognise individuals and organisations around the world in the private and public sectors, as well as civil society, that are innovatively making strides in the circular economy and trailblazing a more sustainable future.

Impax received the Investor Award "for leading the way in investment to support a transition to a more circular economy." The Judges recognised "Impax's pioneering environmental markets classification system (that) was developed in 1999 and adopted by the FTSE in 2007."

Dominic Waughray, Managing Director, Head of the Centre for Global Public Goods, at the World Economic Forum said; "Scaling the circular economy transformation is critical, and the individuals and businesses we celebrate are leading the charge."

The Circular Awards were sponsored by Accenture. Peter Lacy, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Strategy, said; "Consumers, employees, stakeholders and policymakers alike expect companies to lead with purpose around sustainability and are holding them accountable. Inaction or idleness can severely harm competitiveness, with a drop in stakeholder trust costing businesses globally US$180 billion in potential revenues. Moving to a circular economy delivers the disruptive change needed to secure a sustainable future, while enabling businesses to unlock innovation and growth. We are proud to recognise the individuals and organisations that are leading the circular movement, creating a thriving global economy."

