IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 12:35:21 pm
265 GBp   -1.49%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Interim Dividend
PU
03/11IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
02/24IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Results of General Meeting
PU
Impax Environmental Markets : Interim Dividend

03/25/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

Interim Dividend

25 March 2020

As a consequence of the emergency measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which include restrictions on gatherings of more than two people and the expected delay to the Company's Annual General Meeting, the Board of Impax Environmental Markets plc has determined to pay this year's dividend as an interim dividend, rather than as a final dividend requiring shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly, the Board is pleased to announce an interim dividend for the 2019 financial year of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share, payable on 24 April 2020 to shareholders who appear on the register on 3 April 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 2 April 2020. This dividend is as at the same level as that paid in respect of the previous financial year.

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 17:02:06 UTC
