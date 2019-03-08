Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impax Environmental Markets plc    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impax Environmental Markets : Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:40pm EST

Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

Monthly factsheet

The monthly factsheet for February 2019 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.impaxenvironmentalmarkets.co.uk/sites/default/files/factsheet-Impax-Environmental-Markets-Plc-February-2019.pdf

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Ciara McKillop

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the monthly factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 17:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
12:40pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
03/07IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
03/07IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Statement re dealings in shares
PU
02/12IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Portfolio Update
PU
01/10IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Portfolio Update
PU
01/09IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
2018IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Portfolio Update
PU
2018IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
2018IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
2018IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Portfolio Update
PU
More news
Chart IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Impax Environmental Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip Henry S. Scott Chairman
Julia Le Blan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Francis Sebastian Rickett Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katherine Hastings Independent Non-Executive Director
Aine Kelly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC11.86%673
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT1.85%849
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.60%369
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.43%173
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.