IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
10/09 07:11:27 am
308.9488 GBp   -0.02%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
Impax Environmental Markets : Monthly Factsheet

10/09/2019 | 08:21am EDT

Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

Monthly factsheet

The monthly factsheet for September 2019 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.impaxenvironmentalmarkets.co.uk/sites/default/files/factsheet-Impax-Environmental-Markets-Plc-september-2019.pdf

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Ciara McKillop

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the monthly factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:20:07 UTC
