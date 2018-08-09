Impax Environmental Markets : Portfolio Update

Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86
Portfolio Update
Impax Environmental Markets plc announces that details of its portfolio as at the month end 30 April 2018 are now available on the Company's website at:
https://www.impaxenvironmentalmarkets.co.uk/sites/default/files/IEM_Holdings_2018_04_30.pdf
Enquiries:
Anthony Lee
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 0207 653 9690
9 August 2018
Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the document referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
Disclaimer
Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:19:27 UTC