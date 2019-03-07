Impax Environmental Markets : Sale of treasury shares

Impax Environmental Markets plc

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

7 March 2019

Sale of treasury shares

The Board announces that Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company') has today sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p nominal value from treasury at a price of 282.25p per share, representing a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Following this sale, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 225,737,355 ordinary shares, including 45,048,109 ordinary shares held in treasury. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. Ordinary shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 180,689,246. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Maria Matheou

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

David Yovichic

Canaccord Genuity 020 7523 8361