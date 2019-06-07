Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impax Environmental Markets plc    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/07 11:35:19 am
298 GBp   +1.02%
11:33aIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
05/22IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
05/02IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impax Environmental Markets : Sale of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:33am EDT

Impax Environmental Markets plc

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

7 June 2019

Sale of treasury shares

The Board announces that Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company') has today sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 10p nominal value from treasury at a price of 296.0p per share, representing a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Following this sale, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 225,737,355 ordinary shares, including 40,148,109 ordinary shares held in treasury. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. Ordinary shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 185,589,246. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Maria Matheou

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 15:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
11:33aIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
05/22IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
05/02IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/29IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/25IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/25IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/18IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/11IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
04/08IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
More news
Chart IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Impax Environmental Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip Henry S. Scott Chairman
Julia Le Blan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Francis Sebastian Rickett Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katherine Hastings Independent Non-Executive Director
Aine Kelly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC16.60%676
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS44.42%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.03%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.72%191
CM FINANCE INC16.96%98
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About