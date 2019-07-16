Log in
Impax Environmental Markets plc    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/16 11:30:00 am
307.5 GBp   -0.81%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
07/10IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
07/09IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly Factsheet
PU
News 
Official Publications

Impax Environmental Markets : Sale of treasury shares

07/16/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Impax Environmental Markets plc

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

16 July 2019

Sale of treasury shares

The Board announces that Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company') has today sold 150,000 ordinary shares of 10p nominal value from treasury at a price of 310.5 p per share, representing a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Following this sale, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 225,737,355 ordinary shares, including 38,723,109 ordinary shares held in treasury. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. Ordinary shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 187,014,246. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Dominic Waters

Investec Bank plc 020 7597 4000

Broker

Anthony Lee / Maria Matheou

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary and Administrator

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 17:09:09 UTC
