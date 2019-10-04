Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impax Environmental Markets plc    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impax Environmental Markets : Sale of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Impax Environmental Markets plc

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

4 October 2019

Sale of treasury shares

The Board announces that Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company') has today sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 10p nominal value from treasury at a price of 305.0p per share, representing a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Following this sale, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 225,737,355 ordinary shares, including 32,648,109 ordinary shares held in treasury. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. Ordinary shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 193,089,246. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's Home Member State is the United Kingdom.

Enquiries:

Dominic Waters

Investec Bank plc 020 7597 4000

Broker

Anthony Lee / Maria Matheou

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary and Administrator

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 17:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
01:32pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/30IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/26IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/23IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/19IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/17IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/10IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/10IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Monthly factsheet
PU
09/06IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
09/03IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
More news
Chart IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Impax Environmental Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
John Philip Henry S. Scott Chairman
Julia Le Blan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
William Francis Sebastian Rickett Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katherine Hastings Independent Non-Executive Director
Aine Kelly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC19.37%732
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 643
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS LLC54.22%1 181
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.20.60%215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group