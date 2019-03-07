Impax Environmental Markets : Statement re dealings in shares

Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

Statement re dealings in shares

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all insider information which the Directors and the Company may have to the date of this announcement has previously been notified to a regulatory information service and, therefore, dealings by the Company in its own shares are permitted during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of the Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary

7 March 2019