IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC    IEM   GB0031232498

IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC

(IEM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/07 05:00:18 pm
282.0000 GBp   -1.40%
01:44pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
01:44pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Statement re dealings in shares
PU
02/12IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Portfolio Update
PU
Impax Environmental Markets : Statement re dealings in shares

03/07/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Impax Environmental Markets plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RAR6ZDJLZDND86

Statement re dealings in shares

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all insider information which the Directors and the Company may have to the date of this announcement has previously been notified to a regulatory information service and, therefore, dealings by the Company in its own shares are permitted during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of the Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Company Secretary

7 March 2019

Disclaimer

Impax Environmental Markets plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:43:06 UTC
