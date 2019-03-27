Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  IMPEL SA    IMPL   PLIMPEL00011

IMPEL SA

(IMPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues

Current Report No. 8/2019 of 27 March 2019

The Board Management of Impel S.A. reports that estimated net revenues for February 2019 amount to: PLN 170 042 thousand.

Legal Basis:

Art. 17.1 of Market Abuse Regulation - confidential information

Disclaimer

IMPEL SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPEL SA
09:20aIMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues
PU
2018IMPEL : third year of high cost implementation of new labour legislation
PU
2017IMPEL : Appointment of Impel S.A. Board Member
PU
2017IMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues
PU
2017IMPEL : The appointment of Members of the Supervisory Board
PU
2017IMPEL : List of shareholders having at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary Shareho..
PU
2017IMPEL : Resignation of the Impel S.A. Supervisory Board President and Member
PU
2017IMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues
PU
2017IMPEL : stable results following legislative amendments
PU
2017IMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues – cor..
PU
More news
Chart IMPEL SA
Duration : Period :
IMPEL SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Grzegorz Piotr Dzik Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Forlicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Rembikowski Financial Director
Jozef Henryk Biegaj Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Malinowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPEL SA14.86%29
WORLDPAY INC43.99%34 193
CINTAS CORPORATION18.69%20 921
LG CORP--.--%11 820
EDENRED27.03%11 010
TELEPERFORMANCE16.05%10 548
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.