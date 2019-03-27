IMPEL : Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues

Information on estimated consolidated monthly sales revenues
Current Report No. 8/2019 of 27 March 2019
The Board Management of Impel S.A. reports that estimated net revenues for February 2019 amount to: PLN 170 042 thousand.
Legal Basis:
Art. 17.1 of Market Abuse Regulation - confidential information
