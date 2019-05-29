TIDMIMB
Imperial Brands statement re US cigarette volume trends
Imperial Brands publishes the following industry volume data for the US market.
MSAi 4 weeks 52 weeks
Industry FMC volumes to 18
May 2019 (YoY) -6.4% -4.9%
-------- ---------
ITG Brands has continued to gain share over recent months leading to a 14 basis point gain in share over the past 26-week period. We expect full year US industry volume declines will be maintained around 4.5-5%.
Basis of presentation
Volume and market share data is based on MSAi. MSAi compiles weekly data from over 300,000 stores, representing at least 95% of US tobacco volumes. It does not rely on any extrapolation as a result of its extensive coverage.
Investor Contacts Media Contacts
Peter Durman +44 (0)7970 328 093 Alex Parsons +44 (0)7967 467 241
Matt Sharff +44 (0)7964 328 093 Simon Evans +44 (0)7967 467 684
