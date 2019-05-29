TIDMIMB

RNS Number : 5207A

Imperial Brands PLC

29 May 2019

Imperial Brands statement re US cigarette volume trends

Imperial Brands publishes the following industry volume data for the US market.

MSAi 4 weeks 52 weeks Industry FMC volumes to 18 May 2019 (YoY) -6.4% -4.9% -------- ---------

ITG Brands has continued to gain share over recent months leading to a 14 basis point gain in share over the past 26-week period. We expect full year US industry volume declines will be maintained around 4.5-5%.

Basis of presentation

Volume and market share data is based on MSAi. MSAi compiles weekly data from over 300,000 stores, representing at least 95% of US tobacco volumes. It does not rely on any extrapolation as a result of its extensive coverage.

Investor Contacts Media Contacts Peter Durman +44 (0)7970 328 093 Alex Parsons +44 (0)7967 467 241 Matt Sharff +44 (0)7964 328 093 Simon Evans +44 (0)7967 467 684

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

STREASSNADLNEFF