Imperial Brands : Statement re US cigarette volume trends

05/29/2019 | 11:52am EDT

TIDMIMB

RNS Number : 5207A

Imperial Brands PLC

29 May 2019

Imperial Brands statement re US cigarette volume trends

Imperial Brands publishes the following industry volume data for the US market. 

 
 MSAi                          4 weeks   52 weeks 
 Industry FMC volumes to 18 
  May 2019 (YoY)                -6.4%     -4.9% 
                              --------  ---------

ITG Brands has continued to gain share over recent months leading to a 14 basis point gain in share over the past 26-week period. We expect full year US industry volume declines will be maintained around 4.5-5%.

Basis of presentation

Volume and market share data is based on MSAi. MSAi compiles weekly data from over 300,000 stores, representing at least 95% of US tobacco volumes. It does not rely on any extrapolation as a result of its extensive coverage. 

   Investor Contacts                                                  Media Contacts 
   Peter Durman +44 (0)7970 328 093                     Alex Parsons +44 (0)7967 467 241 
   Matt Sharff +44 (0)7964 328 093                          Simon Evans +44 (0)7967 467 684

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

STREASSNADLNEFF

