Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS (IMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Imperial Brands : sees boost from divestments, vaping product sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:59am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands said that its divestment plan is on track and progressing well, and it expects full-year results in line with expectations as it ramps up the release of vaping products.

In May, Imperial said it planned to sell assets to streamline its business and was targeting proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds within the next 12 to 24 months.

The maker of Gualoises, Kool and Winston cigarettes also said at the time it was rolling out new vaping devices as part of its blu e-cigarette brand. On Tuesday, the company said it was hosting an event focusing on what it refers to as the "New Generation Products" business.

"Our NGP ambitions are reflected in our management incentives to deliver compound annual revenue growth of 35-150 percent over the three years to FY20", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Imperial is also launching a new product called Pulze, which heats the tobacco in the product rather than traditional cigarettes that burn tobacco.

The products could yield revenue as much as 1.5 billion pounds in 2020 and could begin to contribute to total profit by FY19 end, Imperial added.

Traditional cigarette sales volumes are declining across markets as more people quit the deadly habit. However, Imperial said its tobacco business was delivering a much stronger second half and that volumes would outperform the industry although much less than the first half of the year.

Imperial has estimated that the e-cigarette market could exceed $30 billion by 2020, up from around $4 billion now. Earlier this summer, Imperial launched a product called myblu, in reaction to the popularity of U.S. upstart Juul.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Edmund Blair, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL BRANDS
08:59aIMPERIAL BRANDS : sees boost from divestments, vaping product sales
RE
08:34aIMPERIAL BRANDS : on Track to Meet Fiscal Year 2018 Views; Sees More Savings
DJ
08/23IMPERIAL BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/06Japan Tobacco buying Bangladesh Akij's tobacco business for $1.5 billion
RE
07/31Imperial Brands Cuts Logista Stake to 50%, Raises GBP235 Million
DJ
07/31IMPERIAL BRANDS : Completion of Logista sell down
PU
07/31IMPERIAL BRANDS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
07/30Imperial Brands to Sell Part of Its Stake in Logista
DJ
07/30IMPERIAL BRANDS : Proposed sell down of minority stake in Logista
PU
07/20Defensive shares keep FTSE aloft
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/22U.S. teen e-cigarette use threatens market 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/16INTERACTIVE BROKERS - FROM GOVERNMEN : Tobacco Stocks Face Mounting Challenges 
09/13E.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
09/13WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 8 539 M
EBIT 2018 3 505 M
Net income 2018 1 702 M
Debt 2018 11 730 M
Yield 2018 7,21%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,29x
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capitalization 24 888 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Walter Prinz Director-Group Manufacturing, R&D
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS-16.05%32 615
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-20.73%126 863
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-29.37%106 531
SWEDISH MATCH41.27%9 132
ESSENTRA-21.78%1 425
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 310
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.