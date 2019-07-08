Imperial Brands : to Launch GBP200 Million Share Buyback Program

By Oliver Griffin



Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.LN) on Monday said that it will launch a share-buyback program to repurchase up to 200 million pounds ($250.4 million) worth of shares.

The tobacco company, which houses Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS among its brands, also reaffirmed dividend growth in fiscal 2019 of 10%, after which it will move to a progressive dividend that takes underlying performance into account.

The revised policy is part of a wider review of capital allocation priorities, the company said.

Under the new policy Imperial Brands will continue to invest in organic growth opportunities in tobacco and next-generation products. This includes targeted M&A activity aimed at building the capabilities and technologies of the company's NGP portfolio.

Imperial Brands said its program targeting GBP2 billion worth of divestments before May 2020 remains on track.

