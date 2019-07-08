Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS

(IMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Brands : to revise dividend policy, launches share buyback plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:54am EDT

(Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc on Monday launched plans to buy back shares worth up to £200 million and said it would revise its dividend policy from the next year.

(Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc on Monday launched plans to buy back shares worth up to £200 million and said it would revise its dividend policy from the next year.

The company reaffirmed a 10% increase in final dividend for the current financial year and said its dividend policy would be more progressive going ahead and payouts would grow annually from the next year, taking into account the company's underlying performance.

The maker of Davidoff, Parker & Simpson and Gauloises Blondes cigarettes is looking to invest more in its vaping products such as blu e-cigarettes and other growth areas as sales of traditional cigarettes fall.

The company's shares, which have tumbled more than 17% so far this year, were expected to rise as much as 4%, according to premarket indicators.

Imperial also said plans to sell its global premium cigar business in a bid to shed assets worth 2 billion pounds by May 2020 was on track.

The company said the revised capital allocation policy will allow investment in both organic growth and M&A opportunities in tobacco and next generation products.

"Given IMB's valuation, we do not believe the market was rewarding its current div policy and view the change as an opportunistic opportunity to reduce leverage and buy back shares at depressed levels," Credit Suisse analysts said.

Imperial also looks to deliver net debt to core earnings ratio of 2-2.5 times.

The company reported weaker-than-expected sales of its e-cigarettes in May, citing a slowdown in the United States.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL BRANDS
02:54aIMPERIAL BRANDS : to revise dividend policy, launches share buyback plan
RE
02:46aIMPERIAL BRANDS : to Launch GBP200 Million Share Buyback Program
DJ
02:28aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Capital Allocation & Shareholder Distributions
PU
06/24PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : has a Nespresso problem
AQ
06/12BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
RE
06/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up on stimulus hopes despite ECB snub
RE
05/29Imperial Brands says U.S. cigarette volume down 6.4%
RE
05/29IMPERIAL BRANDS : Sees Market-Share Gains in US
DJ
05/29IMPERIAL BRANDS : Statement re US cigarette volume trends
PU
05/29IMPERIAL BRANDS : Statement re US cigarette volume trends
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8 967 M
EBIT 2019 3 840 M
Net income 2019 1 749 M
Debt 2019 11 053 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 18 594 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,3  GBP
Last Close Price 19,6  GBP
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Walter Prinz Director-Group Manufacturing, R&D
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS-17.51%23 251
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL20.01%124 651
ALTRIA GROUP-1.24%91 263
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.36%85 306
ITC-0.78%49 941
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-3.37%40 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About