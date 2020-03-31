Imperial Brands : British American Tobacco sign deals for new credit

Log in
03/31/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Cigarette makers Imperial Brands Plc and British American Tobacco announced deals on Tuesday for new credit while saying they were not seeing any major hit to business from the coronavirus outbreak.

Imperial Brands, the maker of Gauloises Blondes cigarettes, said it secured a new 3.5 billion euro (3.13 billion pounds) credit line with an initial three-year term that could be extended bi-annually.

British American Tobacco (BAT) separately said on Tuesday it priced an offering of $2.4 billion notes and intends to use the proceeds for general business purposes, including paying off upcoming maturities. The company makes Lucky Strike cigarettes.Imperial and BAT said they have not seen any material hit from the outbreak of coronavirus on their businesses.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.82% 2635 Delayed Quote.-18.46%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 0.79% 1333 Delayed Quote.-28.68%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 8 883 M
EBIT 2020 3 669 M
Net income 2020 1 599 M
Debt 2020 11 510 M
Yield 2020 14,3%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
EV / Sales2021 2,61x
Capitalization 12 503 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 109,65  GBp
Last Close Price 1 333,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joerg Biebernick Joint CEO & Division Director-Europe
Dominic James Brisby Joint CEO & Division Director-Americas & Africa
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karen Witts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-28.68%15 511
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-18.73%112 968
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-18.46%74 735
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-25.25%69 336
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.98%33 706
ITC LIMITED-31.34%25 970
