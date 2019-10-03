Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Brands : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Imperial Brands Chief Executive Officer to Step Down

Imperial Brands PLC today announces that Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper and the Board have agreed that she will step down from the role of CEO and from the Board once a suitable successor is found.

On behalf of the Board, Chairman Mark Williamson, said: 'Alison has worked tirelessly and with great energy and passion during her 20 years with Imperial, nine of which have been as CEO, and the Board would like to thank her for the tremendous contribution she has made.

'During her tenure as CEO the business has been significantly simplified and reshaped to strengthen its long-term growth potential, and more than £10 billion in dividends has been returned to shareholders. I am pleased that Alison has committed to continue to lead the business until a successor is appointed, ensuring an orderly transition of responsibilities.'

As CEO, Alison has driven a sharper focus on Imperial's strongest brands and markets, halving the number of cigarette brands to ensure a higher quality of growth, with Asset Brands now accounting for two thirds of the Group's tobacco net revenue. She also significantly enhanced Imperial's presence in the highly profitable USA market with the $7 billion acquisition of brands and assets in 2014 and has been the architect of the launch and development of Imperial's next generation products business.

While the search for a successor continues, Alison will focus on driving the performance of the business, including the asset divestment programme, which we expect to realise proceeds of up to £2 billion by May 2020.

Further announcements on the Chairman and CEO will be made when their successors are appointed.

Investor Contacts

Media Contacts

Peter Durman

+44 (0)7970 328 903

Alex Parsons

+44 (0)7967 467 241

Matt Sharff

+44 (0)7964 110 921

Simon Evans

+44 (0)7967 467 684

James King

+44 (0)7581 052 880

Disclaimer

Imperial Brands plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
02:35aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Directorate Change
PU
02:24aALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ
09/27EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Climb For Sixth Time In Eight Trading Session..
DJ
09/27Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
DJ
09/26Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 scales eight-week high as trade hopes trump sle..
RE
09/26EUROPE : Encouraging trade talks boost European shares
RE
09/26IMPERIAL BRANDS : Warns on Financial Hit From U.S. Vaping Crackdown
DJ
09/26IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8 987 M
EBIT 2019 3 804 M
Net income 2019 1 761 M
Debt 2019 11 110 M
Yield 2019 11,5%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales2019 3,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 17 253 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 583,69  GBp
Last Close Price 1 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Karen Witts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-23.01%21 206
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL14.92%118 135
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC15.88%84 850
ALTRIA GROUP-18.59%76 405
ITC-9.14%45 187
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-6.49%38 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group