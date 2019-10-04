Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Brands : Longtime Imperial Brands CEO To Leave U.K. Tobacco Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Saabira Chaudhuri

LONDON -- The chief executive of Imperial Brands PLC, Big Tobacco's longest-serving CEO, has unexpectedly resigned, the latest fallout from regulatory headwinds buffeting the industry.

Imperial said Thursday that Alison Cooper, who took the helm in 2010, will leave once a new chief executive is found.

The tobacco company, whose brands include Davidoff and Winston, is already searching for a new chairman and last week warned its sales and profit would be lower than expected this year.

Imperial, more than many rivals, has been under pressure following the Trump administration's plans, announced last month, to ban most vaping products in the U.S. Its shares have fallen about 15% over the past month.

Ms. Cooper and the Imperial board agreed Wednesday that she should resign, a spokesman said, citing the increasingly complex environment.

"The board is in agreement that it's time for some fresh thinking," he said.

Ms. Cooper, one of only a handful of women to head a FTSE 100 company, joined Imperial 20 years ago, steadily working her way up the ranks to become CEO.

The 53-year-old chief executive has led Imperial through a time of huge change for its industry, which has pivoted toward so-called next-generation products like e-cigarettes and devices that heat but don't burn tobacco. The shift has come in the face of slumping demand for traditional cigarettes and new regulatory constraints.

Ms. Cooper attempted to shift Imperial's strategy to stay abreast of the changing environment. In 2012, she launched a new unit, with its own CEO, to explore vaping products. In 2015, Imperial bought the Blu e-cigarette brand from Reynolds American Inc. in the U.S., the world's biggest vaping market. Ms. Cooper simultaneously pushed a cost-saving strategy, slashing the number of brands Imperial sold while managing to retain smokers.

But she ignored the heat-not-burn sector even as rival Philip Morris International Inc.'s device, IQOS, proved successful in several key markets, an omission that was to detract from Imperial in the eyes of investors.

Imperial is far more focused on e-cigarettes than its major rivals, leaving it more exposed to the U.S. crackdown on vaping. Regulators are taking a closer look at such products following a surge in teenage vaping and a slew of pulmonary illnesses, and even deaths, tied to e-cigarettes used for marijuana.

Other countries have tightened restrictions on vaping devices too. India recently said it was banning the sale of all e-cigarettes, while China has stopped online sales of products made by vaping giant Juul Labs Inc.

Imperial faces challenges with its traditional tobacco business as well, last week citing tough conditions for its Africa, Asia and Australasia division as one reason it slashed profit and sales estimates.

Analysts have also criticized the company's management for accounting practices they say don't offer a true picture of performance. Liberum analyst Nico von Stackelberg said the company's shares trade lower than justified given its economic prospects and that "the management of Imperial Brands are contributing to the discount."

A spokesman for Imperial defended the company's accounting policies but said it could improve transparency of its results. He said Imperial intends to strip out one-time items, such as the profit on sale of assets, from its adjusted profit measures in the future.

Corrections & Amplifications Ms. Cooper and Imperial's board agreed Wednesday that she should resign, according to a spokesman. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said the board had asked Ms. Cooper to resign, according to the spokesman. (Oct. 3, 2019)

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 0.38% 1837 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
02:48aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Longtime Imperial Brands CEO To Leave U.K. Tobacco Company
DJ
01:21aIMPERIAL BRANDS : chief quits after vaping backlash
AQ
10/03IMPERIAL BRANDS : Correction to Imperial Brands Story
DJ
10/03IMPERIAL BRANDS : CEO, Big Tobacco's Longest-Serving Boss, Unexpectedly Quits
DJ
10/03Imperial Brands' longtime CEO Cooper to step down amid vaping backlash
RE
10/03IMPERIAL BRANDS : Directorate Change
PU
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ
09/27EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Climb For Sixth Time In Eight Trading Session..
DJ
09/27Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
DJ
09/26Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8 988 M
EBIT 2019 3 804 M
Net income 2019 1 761 M
Debt 2019 11 110 M
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
EV / Sales2019 3,17x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 17 345 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571,79  GBp
Last Close Price 1 840,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Karen Witts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-22.59%21 206
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL14.99%118 135
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC11.56%84 850
ALTRIA GROUP-17.37%76 405
ITC-7.10%45 187
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-8.75%38 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group