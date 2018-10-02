Imperial : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by Director of Imperial

Imperial Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1946/021048/06)
ISIN: ZAE000067211
Share code: IPL
("Imperial")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR OF IMPERIAL
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited the following information is provided:
|
Director:
|
OS Arbee
|
Date of transaction:
|
28 September 2018
|
Class of security:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transactions:
|
On market sale
|
Number of shares
|
8 410
|
Sale price:
|
R175.00
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R1 471 750
Sale of shares in settlement of tax obligations arising from the vesting of DBP. Prior written approval in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained and nature of interest is direct beneficial.
Company Secretary RA Venter
2 October 2018 BEDFORDVIEWSponsor:
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
