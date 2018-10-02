Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Holdings Limited    IPLJ   ZAE000067211

IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (IPLJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Imperial : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by Director of Imperial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Imperial Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1946/021048/06)

ISIN: ZAE000067211

Share code: IPL

("Imperial")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR OF IMPERIAL

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited the following information is provided:

Director:

OS Arbee

Date of transaction:

28 September 2018

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transactions:

On market sale

Number of shares

8 410

Sale price:

R175.00

Total value of transaction:

R1 471 750

Sale of shares in settlement of tax obligations arising from the vesting of DBP. Prior written approval in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained and nature of interest is direct beneficial.

Company Secretary RA Venter

2 October 2018 BEDFORDVIEWSponsor:

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Disclaimer

Imperial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 14:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:27pIMPERIAL : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by Director ..
PU
01:17pIMPERIAL : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Finalisation Announcement Regarding..
PU
09/29IMPERIAL : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Delivery of Shares in terms of Shar..
PU
09/27IMPERIAL : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Posting of 2018 Integrated Annual R..
PU
09/26IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/18IMPERIAL : Board urges vote for Motus unbundling
AQ
09/15IMPERIAL : IPL - IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of General Meeting
PU
08/24IMPERIAL : Logistics targets ‘big’ opportunities in Africa
AQ
08/24IMPERIAL : Logistics targets ‘big’ opportunities in Africa
AQ
08/22IMPERIAL : FINANCIAL RESULTS - Imperial to complete unbundling
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Imperial Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/1635 Of 81 Consumer Cyclical Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For June 
06/15Your 50 Top Yield Consumer Cyclical Dividend Stocks For June 
05/10Imperial Holdings (IHLDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
02/20Imperial Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 138 B
EBIT 2019 6 667 M
Net income 2019 3 874 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
P/E ratio 2020 8,43
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 36 064 M
Chart IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imperial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 235  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammed Akoojee Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Suresh Parbhoo Kana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ashley Tugendhaft Deputy Chairman
Phumzile Langeni Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Valli Moosa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.45%2 533
MITSUBISHI CORP12.11%49 642
ITOCHU CORP4.29%32 493
MITSUI & CO LTD9.57%31 100
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 868
SUMITOMO CORP-1.39%20 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.