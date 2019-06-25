Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
0
06/25/2019 | 06:11pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:
Nominee
Votes in Favor
%
Votes Withheld
%
Pierre Lebel
92,610,806
96.48
3,380,178
3.52
J. Brian Kynoch
95,921,163
99.93
69,821
0.07
Larry G. Moeller
95,919,877
99.93
71,107
0.07
Theodore W. Muraro
95,909,083
99.91
81,901
0.09
Janine North
95,950,177
99.96
40,807
0.04
James Patrick Veitch
95,949,321
99.96
41,663
0.04
Edward A. Yurkowski
95,899,443
99.90
91,541
0.10
A total of 102,004,972 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 80.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.
About Imperial Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek zinc/lead property. In March 2019, Imperial announced it had entered into an agreement to sell a 70% interest in its Red Chris asset to Newcrest Mining Limited for US$806.5 million, while retaining a 30% interest. Imperial and Newcrest will form a joint venture for the operation of the Red Chris asset going forward, with Newcrest acting as operator.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959 Andre Deepwell | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2666 Sabine Goetz | Shareholder Communications | 604.488.2657 |investor@imperialmetals.com