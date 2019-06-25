Log in
IMPERIAL METALS CORP

IMPERIAL METALS CORP

(III)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

0
06/25/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Nominee  Votes in Favor% Votes Withheld% 
Pierre Lebel 92,610,80696.48 3,380,1783.52
J. Brian Kynoch 95,921,16399.93 69,8210.07
Larry G. Moeller 95,919,87799.93 71,1070.07
Theodore W. Muraro 95,909,08399.91 81,9010.09
Janine North 95,950,17799.96 40,8070.04
James Patrick Veitch 95,949,32199.96 41,6630.04
Edward A. Yurkowski 95,899,44399.90 91,5410.10
       

A total of 102,004,972 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 80.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.     

About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek zinc/lead property.  In March 2019, Imperial announced it had entered into an agreement to sell a 70% interest in its Red Chris asset to Newcrest Mining Limited for US$806.5 million, while retaining a 30% interest. Imperial and Newcrest will form a joint venture for the operation of the Red Chris asset going forward, with Newcrest acting as operator.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Andre Deepwell | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2666
Sabine Goetz | Shareholder Communications | 604.488.2657 | investor@imperialmetals.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
