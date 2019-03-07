Imperial Extends Credit Facilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) announces that it has obtained extensions regarding the maturity date of a number of its credit facilities as follows:

The Senior Credit Facility maturity date has been extended from March 7, 2019 to March 15, 2019.

The Second Lien Credit Facility maturity date has been extended from March 11, 2019 to March 15, 2019.

The Bridge Loan maturity date has been extended from March 13, 2019 to March 15, 2019.

These maturity date extensions will provide additional time to enable the Special Committee to further advance its progress under the business restructuring process announced on September 17, 2018.

