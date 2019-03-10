Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Metals Corp    III   CA4528921022

IMPERIAL METALS CORP

(III)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Metals : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door open to more deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 09:51pm EDT
APEC Summit 2018 in Port Moresby

(Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has the firepower for more acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company announced a deal to buy a copper and gold mine in Canada for $806.5 million.

Newcrest said on Monday it would buy a 70 percent joint-venture interest in, and operatorship of, the Red Chris mine and surrounding tenements in British Columbia from Toronto-listed Imperial Metals Corp.

"If you look at the balance sheet metrics we are still well within our financial metrics," Newcrest chief executive Sandeep Biswas told Reuters. "If something were to come up that is of interest then we certainly don't see ourselves as restricted."

The Red Chris buy comes amid a shakeup in the gold industry after Barrick Gold Corp's offer for Newmont Mining in an $18 billion deal that would make a global gold monolith and trigger a string of divestments. Newcrest has been touted as a potential buyer of Newmont's Australian assets.

Newcrest said it would fund the Red Chris acquisition through a mix of cash and undrawn bank facilities of which it had more than $3 billion at the end of December.

"We think it's a good move," said analyst David Lennox of equity research firm Fat Prophets based in Sydney.

"You are looking at a very significant resource. From that perspective, they have not paid through the nose and the gold price is significantly lower than where it has been for the past few years."

Imperial acquired the Red Chris project in 2007 and spent $662 million to build the mine, with first production in 2015.

The purchase would allow Newcrest to leverage its block cave mining expertise in a top tier mining jurisdiction, and offered plenty of exploration potential, Biswas said.

"The bulk of the resource is underground, and that's where the grade increases at depth. So what we do with block caving is we go right down to the bottom and start mining from the bottom up. So that is one of the key reasons we think we can unlock this ore body and make it a tier one operating mine," he said.

Red Chris is a copper and gold porphyry deposit with an operating open-pit mine and mineral resources of 20 million ounces of gold and 13 billion pounds of copper. The property comprises 23,142 hectares (57,200 acres) of land with 77 mineral tenures, Newcrest said.

Imperial Metals said it would to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and as working capital. It hired BMO Capital last year to help it restructure after a tailings dam collapse at its Mount Polley operations in 2014.

Shares in Newcrest were up 2.6 percent on the Australian bourse at A$25.13 by 0132 GMT.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL METALS CORP -3.41% 1.98 Delayed Quote.32.26%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.41% 24.5 End-of-day quote.12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL METALS CORP
09:51pIMPERIAL METALS : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door..
RE
08:17pNewcrest Retains M&A Firepower After $806.5 Million Canada Deal
DJ
05:24pNewcrest Buys 70% Stake in Canadian Copper-Gold Mine for $806.5 Million
DJ
03/07Imperial Extends Credit Facilities
GL
02/15IMPERIAL METALS : Extends Credit Facilities
AQ
02/15Imperial Extends Credit Facilities
GL
01/24IMPERIAL METALS : Reports 2018 Production and 2019 Production Targets
AQ
01/23Imperial Reports 2018 Production and 2019 Production Targets
GL
01/07IMPERIAL METALS : Company suspends operations at Mount Polley mine due to declin..
AQ
01/07IMPERIAL METALS : Announces Suspension of Operations at Mount Polley Mine
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 367 M
EBIT 2018 -27,7 M
Net income 2018 -85,4 M
Debt 2018 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart IMPERIAL METALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Imperial Metals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL METALS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,25  CAD
Spread / Average Target -37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Brian Kynoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Bruno Lebel Chairman
Donald Frazer Parsons Chief Operating Officer
André Henry Deepwell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL METALS CORP32.26%188
BHP GROUP LTD7.74%123 922
BHP GROUP PLC4.58%123 922
RIO TINTO10.46%91 827
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.46%91 827
ANGLO AMERICAN13.69%36 525
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.