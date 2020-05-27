Log in
Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

05/27/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 27, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Nominee  Votes in Favor% Votes Withheld%
Pierre Lebel 81,755,40095.57 3,793,0584.43
J. Brian Kynoch 85,427,16199.86 121,2970.14
Larry G. Moeller 85,426,56199.86 121,8970.14
Theodore W. Muraro 85,402,58199.83 145,8770.17
Janine North 85,425,89799.86 122,5610.14
James Patrick Veitch 85,426,89799.86 121,5610.14
Edward A. Yurkowski 85,375,92699.80 172,5320.20

A total of 93,443,664 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 72.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Andre Deepwell | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2666
Sabine Goetz | Shareholder Communications | 604.488.2657 | investor@imperialmetals.com

