Imperial Oil : to hold 2019 Investor Day on November 12 in Toronto

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rich Kruger, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company's 2019 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 12 in Toronto. The event begins at 9 a.m. ET and will also be accessible by webcast.
At Investor Day, Imperial's management will provide an update on its business strategy, operations and major projects followed by a question and answer session. In addition to Mr. Kruger, Imperial's president, Brad Corson, and other members of Imperial's management committee will be in attendance.
Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxbhj3u5]to register for the live webcast of Imperial's 2019 Investor Day. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.
After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.
