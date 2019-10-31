Log in
Imperial Oil : to hold 2019 Investor Day on November 12 in Toronto

0
10/31/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rich Kruger, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company's 2019 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 12 in Toronto. The event begins at 9 a.m. ET and will also be accessible by webcast.

At Investor Day, Imperial's management will provide an update on its business strategy, operations and major projects followed by a question and answer session. In addition to Mr. Kruger, Imperial's president, Brad Corson, and other members of Imperial's management committee will be in attendance.

Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxbhj3u5]to register for the live webcast of Imperial's 2019 Investor Day. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Disclaimer

Imperial Oil Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:16:08 UTC
