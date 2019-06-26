Log in
IMPERIAL OIL LTD

(IMO)
Imperial Oil : Production and financial performance data used at employee forum

06/26/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial today released a brief update on end of May year-to-date 2019 performance. The update was shared with employees at a scheduled forum on Wednesday, June 26. Imperial will release its second quarter results on August 2, 2019, as planned.

  • Upstream production: 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
  • Refinery throughput: 359,000 barrels per day
  • Petroleum product sales: 472,000 barrels per day
  • Net income: $690 million
  • Cash from operations: $1.95 billion
  • Returned to shareholders: $920 million

Imperial Oil Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 34 980 M
EBIT 2019 2 823 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 3 173 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 27 802 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Kruger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Controller, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Margaret Sheelagh Dillon Whittaker Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LTD5.17%21 194
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.85%322 706
BP PLC11.10%143 104
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.57%118 740
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.73%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.86%49 576
