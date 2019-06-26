Imperial Oil : Production and financial performance data used at employee forum

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial today released a brief update on end of May year-to-date 2019 performance. The update was shared with employees at a scheduled forum on Wednesday, June 26. Imperial will release its second quarter results on August 2, 2019, as planned.

Upstream production: 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Refinery throughput: 359,000 barrels per day

Petroleum product sales: 472,000 barrels per day

Net income: $690 million

Cash from operations: $1.95 billion

Returned to shareholders: $920 million