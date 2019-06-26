Imperial Oil : Production and financial performance data used at employee forum

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial today released a brief update on end of May year-to-date 2019 performance. The update was shared with employees at a scheduled forum on Wednesday, June 26. Imperial will release its second quarter results on August 2, 2019, as planned.
-
Upstream production: 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
-
Refinery throughput: 359,000 barrels per day
-
Petroleum product sales: 472,000 barrels per day
-
Net income: $690 million
-
Cash from operations: $1.95 billion
-
Returned to shareholders: $920 million
Disclaimer
Imperial Oil Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:12:23 UTC