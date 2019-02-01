Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Oil Ltd    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LTD (IMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Oil Rolls Back U.S.-Bound Exports, Citing Surge in Cost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 08:51pm EST

By Vipal Monga

Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Canadian unit Imperial Oil Ltd. is scaling back the amount of U.S.-bound oil it ships by rail from the province of Alberta to nearly zero this month.

The company shipped an average of roughly 90,000 barrels a day by rail to U.S. refineries in January, Imperial Chief Executive Richard Kruger said during a conference call Friday. A recent surge in the price of western Canadian heavy crude -- fueled by an Alberta-mandated production cut unveiled in December -- means it has become too expensive to ship that oil on trains, Mr. Kruger said.

The move represents about 2% of the 3.54 million daily average barrels Canada exported to the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 25, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to a transcript of the call, Mr. Kruger said the decision to largely halt the crude-by-rail shipments is "a very tangible example of what we believe is ill-advised, ill-informed negative consequence of this curtailment order."

Moving a barrel from terminals in Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast costs Imperial between $15 and $20 by rail, Mr. Kruger said. That price tag exceeds the premium of U.S. crude to Canadian, which was at $9.95 a barrel earlier this week, according to S&P Global Platts. That puts shippers at risk of missing out on profits even after Canadian prices rose.

In October, the discount on western Canadian crude relative to the U.S. benchmark hit a decade high of more than $50 a barrel.

In response to rising inventories in the province, created by limited pipeline capacity, the government of oil-rich Alberta cut local crude production by 8.75%, or the equivalent of 325,000 barrels a day.

Since the output cut was unveiled, the benchmark price for a barrel of western Canadian crude climbed to $46 this week from $22.

Canada is the fourth-largest oil producer in the world, with the bulk of output in Alberta. Alberta's move to cut production was criticized by 

large oil producers in the province, such as Imperial and   Suncor Energy Inc., as an unwarranted interference in free markets.

Imperial's decision is "absolutely a big deal," said Mike Walls, an analyst with data firm Genscape. He added the move will cause the inventory drawdown in Alberta to slow, and put downward pressure on western Canadian crude prices.

Imperial's announcement comes as demand for heavy crude is increasing in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government's decision to sanction Venezuela's oil producer Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA, is expected to deplete the supply of those crude grades.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said this week her government would allow slightly more production in February and March, the equivalent of 75,000 a barrels a day, because of the runup in the price of western Canada crude.

Mr. Walls said Imperial's announcement effectively neutralizes Alberta's announcement this week.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 3.60% 75.92 Delayed Quote.7.46%
IMPERIAL OIL LTD -4.67% 35.54 Delayed Quote.7.78%
WTI 2.71% 55.33 Delayed Quote.19.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL OIL LTD
08:51pImperial Oil Rolls Back U.S.-Bound Exports, Citing Surge in Cost
DJ
10:35aIMPERIAL OIL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:48aIMPERIAL OIL : reports $853M Q4 profit, boosted by downstream operations
AQ
08:17aIMPERIAL OIL LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08:15aIMPERIAL OIL LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
01/22IMPERIAL OIL LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/22IMPERIAL OIL : to hold 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
AQ
2018IMPERIAL OIL : ExxonMobil, Imperial axe WCC LNG project
AQ
2018Husky Energy Criticizes Alberta Production Cut -CBC
DJ
2018IMPERIAL OIL LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 36 150 M
EBIT 2018 2 791 M
Net income 2018 2 218 M
Debt 2018 3 443 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 13,36
P/E ratio 2019 10,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 29 276 M
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Kruger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Controller, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Margaret Sheelagh Dillon Whittaker Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LTD7.78%22 250
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.01%310 253
BP4.87%138 245
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.44%109 459
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.49%102 573
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.15%51 370
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.